Plans for new cycle centre in Monmouthshire going ahead

Saul Cooke-Black, local democracy reporter

Plans to establish a velo park to boost Monmouthshire’s reputation as a premier cycling destination are moving forward.

A council report says that a planning application for the cycling centre at Racecourse Farm in Llanfoist, near Abergavenny, is “at an advanced stage” following consultation periods.

Monmouthshire council is proposing to allocate £28,000 to fund additional consultancy costs to move the plans forward.

The proposed cycling centre is planned next to the Llanfoist recycling centre and includes a mix of facilities suitable for road, cyclocross and entry-level mountain biking.

The facility is planned to cater for families, leisure cyclists and competitors to experience coaching, training, racing as well as recreational use.

It will also be available for other wheeled non-motorised sports including running, roller skiing and use by wheelchairs and adapted bikes.

Welsh Cycling has identified a lack of suitable regional facilities for closed road cycling as “one of the main barriers to the development of the sport in Wales”, and has worked with Monmouthshire council on developing the plans.

A design and access statement submitted as part of a pre-application consultation says: “The facility will be of regional and potentially national importance for the growth and development of cycling and other wheeled sports.

“It will further enhance Abergavenny’s reputation as one of the most successful cycling towns and destinations in Wales.”

‘Advanced’

A council report says further studies need to be carried out in response to a submission from Natural Resources Wales in the consultation.

The council is proposing to create a budget of £28,000, funded by planning contributions from the Westgate Llanfoist development, for the work to be carried out.

“The planning application for the proposed new velo park on the council’s landholding at Racecourse Farm Llanfoist is at an advanced stage, following the pre-application and full public consultation periods,” a report says.

It adds that studies have been carried out to protect the ecology and biodiversity of the area as it is an environmentally sensitive site.

A cabinet member decision on creating a budget for the consultancy costs will be made next Wednesday.

Funding of £40,000 could also be awarded to convert less well-used play areas in Rockfield, Monmouth, into community spaces as part of a Community Nature Spaces project.

An allocation of £20,580 is also planned to fund new play equipment at the Sudbrook playpark as part of separate planning contributions.