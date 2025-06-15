Plans for ‘new era’ of prosperity in Newport city centre welcomed

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a “new era” of prosperity in Newport city centre have been largely welcomed by councillors.

The city council’s new placemaking plan sets out a series of “quick wins” and more long-term ambitions for welcoming visitors and making the space more attractive for Newport’s residents.

“The placemaking plan has been very much driven by what those who live and work in the city would like to see happen,” said Cllr James Clarke, the cabinet member for regeneration and business growth.

“This is a plan for the next 15 years – as some will need long-term planning and significant investment – but there are some short-term changes that will be community led, supported by the council, that people will see happening quite quickly.”

Outdoor market

Those short-term proposals include a food-focused outdoor market around the Steel Wave sculpture, and building a new playground, possibly in John Frost Square, to make central Newport a more “family-friendly destination”.

Efforts to make the city centre more attractive include better lighting, “wrapping” empty shops with colourful designs, and making local art more visible in public spaces.

“I hope that in just a few months we will be able to demonstrate some tangible improvements in the city centre,” said Cllr Clarke.

Other political groups have largely welcomed the Labour-led council’s plans to bring improvements to central Newport. But while there is universal agreement that work needs to be done, the new plan’s projects have been met with a degree of caution in some cases.

‘Public concerns’

Cllr Matthew Evans, who leads the Conservative group, said the plan contains “some excellent initiatives” but insisted public concerns around safety and crime must be addressed “as a matter of urgency”.

“We all want to see a better city and I will be there as a critical friend to ensure some of these quick wins are implemented,” he said.

Cllr Evans did criticise a perceived “lack of ambition in the longer term”, however, and wanted to see the plan give “far greater prominence” to the future of the city’s Medieval Ship.

He also said the council should take a “more radical approach” to proposals to regenerate the southern end of Commercial Street, and create “a giant open space which could host concerts and events all year round”.

Cllr Mark Howells leads the Lliswerry independent group, and said he and his colleagues welcomed in principle a plan “which has been missing for some time”.

“However, we remain cautious that it does not go far enough in setting out a bold or ambitious vision for the city’s future,” he said. “Newport faces significant challenges and opportunities, and we need a plan that matches the scale of that reality.”

Cllr Howells said the local authority should provide more detail to residents and should have a “more transparent” timescale for change.

‘Harsh’

However, Cllr Kevin Whitehead, who leads the independent councillors from Bettws, said it would be “harsh” to criticise the council’s aspirations.

“Newport is all of our city, and we should all fully support any efforts to elevate its positive points while having the honest conversations around what it needs to address in order to realise this vision,” he said.

Cllr Whitehead said changing negative perceptions of the city centre will be “the biggest challenge”, but added: “I fully support the aspirations of the plan and would love to celebrate any goals it achieves. Some might say it’s overly ambitious looking at it as a whole but I suppose time will tell.”

Liberal Democrat councillor, Carmel Townsend, said the “run down” city centre is “one of the biggest concerns raised” by residents.

“The placemaking plan doesn’t go far enough,” she said. “It should recognise that keeping the place well-maintained is essential and that significant investment is needed. The plan is ‘gimmicky’ and I can’t see how lights, signs and stickers on empty shop windows are going to make much of a difference.”

Cllr Clarke said the council “recognises the challenges” facing the city centre “but instead of just shrugging our shoulders or complaining, we are determined to make a difference”.

“To fully realise the vision, there will have to be support from a wide range of sources including Newport residents. Positivity will help transform the city centre and ensure it can achieve its full and exciting potential.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

