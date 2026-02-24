Plans for new HMO submitted to Welsh council

Lewis Smith, Local democracy reporter

Plans for a new house in multiple occupation (HMO) for homeless and at-risk military veterans to be developed in an area of Neath Port Talbot have been submitted to the local council.

If approved they could eventually see the change of use for a four-bedroom residential property to be developed into shared accommodation on Enfield Road, Port Talbot.

Once up and running, plans say the two-storey property would be used as a three-bedroom HMO providing a shared kitchen, living, and bathroom facilities.

It would be used for “homeless and at-risk military veterans who require a secure base while transitioning into longer-term housing.”

The street is located on the outskirts of Port Talbot close to the Burrows Yard development site which is set to become a new Aldi supermarket and Starbucks coffee shop.

The report says the plans propose no external alterations with the property retaining both its domestic appearance and function.

A part of the planning statement said: “The proposal seeks to facilitate the use of the property to provide shared residential accommodation for homeless and at-risk military veterans.

“While the applicant considers the operational characteristics to have elements of a specialist use, the application is presented as a change of use to HMO in accordance with the local planning authority’s position.

“No external alterations are proposed. There is no increase in the building’s footprint, height or massing, and the property will retain its domestic appearance and function within an established residential street.”

The application will now be considered by Neath Port Talbot Council in the coming months.

It comes just months after the rejection of a separate HMO application for a street near Neath town centre which saw more than a dozen members of the public attend a planning meeting in objection.