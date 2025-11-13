Plans for new housing estate on agricultural land to be agreed

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

A new housing estate with over 200 homes is set to be given the green light despite concerns about the scale of the development and the strain on services and roads.

The plans for 277 new homes on agricultural land on St George Road are set to be discussed by a planning committee at Conwy Council’s Coed Pella HQ on Wednesday, November 12.

The proposal, submitted by Mr A Clarke, would see the demolition of existing farm buildings on approximately 12 hectares of fields straddling both sides of the road.

The plans include detached, semi-detached, and terraced dwellings of two and 2.5 storeys in height.

The two, three, and four-bedroom homes would be sold on the open market, with 28 providing social rented housing.

The site, split into a smaller northern section of around two hectares and a larger southern parcel of almost 10 hectares, lies on the south-eastern outskirts of the town.

The northern site would accommodate 30 homes, while the other properties would be built on the southern land.

The development is subject to a 106 agreement with the applicant providing social housing, and children’s play areas are also part of the plans.

But Abergele Town Council has objected, citing the scale of the development, strain on roads, insufficient road width, unsuitable pavements for prams, and concerns about schools and GP surgeries being at capacity.

The council also received 110 letters from residents, many of which were objections, raising fears about traffic, the impact on schools, NHS, and dentists, and the loss of green space.

Senedd Member Darren Millar has also objected with several concerns.

“While I recognise the need for more housing in Abergele, I remain concerned over the potential impact this largescale development would have on existing infrastructure and public services in the locality,” he said.

“As you are aware, I have previously expressed concerns over the impact further development could have on local services such as the Gwrych Medical Centre, NHS dentists, and schools, all of which are already operating at or near capacity.

“In addition, Abergele already has a congestion problem in the town centre, and I am concerned that the scale of the proposed development would place further pressure on the local road network.”

He added: “I am also concerned that water run-off from the proposed development could cause significant challenges to the local drainage system, increasing the risk of flooding to existing homes and businesses.

“Unless the above issues are adequately addressed in advance of any significant development, I believe it to be my duty to object to any developments of this kind on behalf of local residents.”

Cllr Keith Eeles also wrote to Conwy Council with concerns that sewerage systems would not be able to handle the number of homes.

Cllr Paul Luckock, though, welcomed new affordable homes and the boost to the local economy.

Planning officers have advised that the committee should grant the proposals.