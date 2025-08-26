Plans for new housing scheme in Pembrokeshire village pulled

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A scheme for 29 houses, including two affordable units, in a north Pembrokeshire village close to the Ceredigion border, has been withdrawn.

Whitland-based Obsidian Homes Ltd, through agent Amity Planning, in a 2024 application sought permission for the St Dogmaels development and associated works on agricultural land off Longdown Bank, towards the south-east of the village.

A supporting statement said: “We have a clear vision for this development site to provide 29 much-needed houses for the area along with providing affordable houses which again are much needed within the region.”

The statement continued: “The scheme provides affordable housing units for the local population as well as open market sale units all contained within the site. The affordable units, in terms of architectural style and materials used, are completely indistinguishable from open market tenure. Affordable properties are located alongside the open market sale units to ensure a cohesive and mixed community of new residents.”

The units proposed range from two to five-bedroom types, which the applicants say will “go a long way to meeting the stock required in the local area,” with seven per cent of them, two, affordable units.

The scheme submitted, within the settlement boundary for St Dogmaels, followed a 2022 pre-application inquiry, addressing issues of pedestrian connectivity, landscaping, the impact on the Welsh language, and the mix of housing, the applicants state.

The applicants concluded: “This development will act as a natural continuation of the village and provide much-needed housing stock for the area alongside affordable units meeting the needs of local community.

“This comprised of residential development for up to 29 dwellings, green / blue infrastructure including new areas of green space that will incorporate ecological mitigation and habitat creation, retained woodland and trees, sustainable drainage features, trim trail informal play and recreation space.”

St Dogmaels Community Council had requested that should the application be referred to the planning committee, committee members undertake a site visit prior to their deliberations.

The reasons for the withdrawal have seemingly not yet been made public.

