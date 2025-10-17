Plans for new hydrogen production facility approved

Lewis Smith Local Democracy Reporter

Proposals to create a new hydrogen production facility on land near Port Talbot have been approved by the local council.

They will now see the green light given to develop an electrolytic hydrogen production facility with associated compression and storage, and a hydrogen tube-trailer filling station at a site on Seaway Parade Industrial Estate.

The site is located in an industrialised area between Central Avenue and the M4 around 3km to the northwest of Port Talbot on land that is currently used to store containers.

The plans were handed in on behalf of Protium Green Hydrogen Supply Limited earlier this year before being approved by Neath Port Talbot Council in September 2025 as part of officers’ delegated decisions.

Renewables

Protium is a UK-founded green hydrogen developer which develops, owns, and operates renewables and green hydrogen infrastructure assets.

The approval follows the creation of the company’s first unit which was built in partnership with the University of South Wales at the Hydrogen Centre, also located off Central Avenue.

Once completed it will be able to produce up to 960kg of green hydrogen per day, running for 24 hours a day, seven days a week, except during two annual shut-down periods.

The plans said: “The proposed development, known as Pioneer 2, will produce up to 960kg of green hydrogen per day, which will be transported off-site to regional customers.

“It is estimated that the hydrogen produced by the HPF will abate approximately 3,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.”

Net zero targets

It adds: “The proposed development supports both Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council’s and the Welsh Government’s net zero targets.

“A similar proposal was recently granted planning permission on land within the Western Wood Biomass Plant site in Margam in October 2024.”

The construction period for the facility is expected to last between three and six months and is designed to help meet the “increased demand for green hydrogen in south Wales”.