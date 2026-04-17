Plans for new indoor horse riding area on outskirts of Welsh city

Kieran Molloy – local democracy reporter

Plans have been put in place to develop an indoor horse riding area on the outskirts of a Welsh city.

According to the application, the new area near Cardiff would be at Wenallt Farm in Rhiwbina and used for the exercise and training of horses stabled at a nearby livery.

A livery is a type of stable where the owner pays for stabling, care and maintenance, but does not own the land themselves

The area will take a “simple rectangular form” and will be “low in height” and have a “typical agricultural appearance” if approved.

The application was lodged by Rockwood Equestrian Limited.

It reads: “Rockwood Equestrian Limited is a successful livery business that has been run from Wenallt Farm for in excess of 40 years. The holding extends to 45 acres and has stabling for 25 horses.”

It continues: “The horses stabled are all privately owned. The facility is in high demand and an important recreation, social and health resource for the area with associated economic benefits.”

The indoor riding area is called “crucial to the future sustainability of the business” and would serve the needs of the existing customer base as opposed to a new business venture.

Regarding the current site, the application reads: “The business has a small outdoor exercise area but this is insufficient to serve the exercise needs of the livery, and is positioned under the pylons and so can’t be covered over.

“With 25 horses stabled at the property, there is limited opportunity for customers to ride and exercise their horses.”

It continues: “The applicant is also a British Horse Society accredited coach. As part of the full livery service, she also offers lessons to horse owners, many of which are children, but again, existing capacity for this is limited particularly during the winter and lessons frequently have to be cancelled. “

To reduce the impact on the local landscape and reinforce its character, new native trees and woodland scrub are proposed to be planted behind and alongside the building with “occasional tree planting in front”.

According to the application, “this will aid in bedding the building into the landscape and filter views of the building from public vantage points”.