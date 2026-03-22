Plans for new lake aim to boost wildlife and recreation

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

A new lake could be coming to the Vale of Glamorgan if the council gives plans the go-ahead.

Plans have been filed to create a new lake at Pwll Y Darren Farm in Welsh St. Donats.

According to the planning application, the lake will span approximately 980sqm and has been designed to serve multiple functions including biodiversity enhancement, recreation, landscape improvement and drainage capacity.

The application reads: “The lake edges will feature a naturalistic profile with gradual graded embankment/slopes to support a range of aquatic and marginal planting, thereby improving ecological connectivity and creating a range of wetland habitats.”

New nesting islands are proposed within the lake and “high-quality” landscape feature are proposed around the lake to “enhance the visual character of the site”.

According to the application, “this will significantly improve the current existing position of the site which is unsightly given the excavated stone and material which has been stored at this area.”

Access and circulation around the lake has been planned around informal walking paths, viewing points and areas “designated for environmental education and/or passive recreation”.

That said, the lake will be non-navigable and primarily designed to assist with drainage and for “ecological and visual purposes”.

The application reads: “The design of the lake incorporates a naturalistic form, with irregular edges and a varied depth profile to replicate natural waterbody characteristics.”

It continues: “Shallow marginal shelves will be introduced around the perimeter to support emergent and marginal vegetation, providing critical habitats for a variety of species and supporting local biodiversity objectives.”

The maximum depth of the lake will be approximately 4m with shallower zones “designed for ecological enhancement and improved water quality management”.

Water for the lake will be sourced and managed through a combination of natural rainfall, surface water collection, a borehole (sustainable groundwater inputs), and surface water drainage.

Overflow and drainage infrastructure will be incorporated to ensure that water levels remain stable and do not pose any risk to the surrounding area.