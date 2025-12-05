Plans for new leisure and wellbeing hub face criticism

Ella Groves

A Member of the Senedd has criticised plans for a new swimming pool in a £38m Leisure and Wellbeing hub redevelopment.

The Caerphilly Leisure and Wellbeing hub has been the subject of much public criticism from the swimming community, as the proposed plans would see the hub house a 1.1 metre deep swimming pool.

Echoing the concerns of the swimming community, Lindsay Whittle MS, has written to the Labour leader of Caerphilly Council urging him to rethink the proposals.

Mr Whittle said: “Caerphilly council is in danger of delivering facilities that are not up to standard. A 1.1 metre deep pool will NOT meet the needs of thousands of residents who rely on appropriate water-based facilities.

I’ve been told that delivering a pool that is not fit for purpose could cost the council around £250,000 a year because of a reduced Learn 2 Swim programme, club relocations and a dropped use among members of the public. If £38m is being spent, the council needs to ensure it gets it right.”

The Caerphilly Senedd Member said that the proposed pool would be unsuitable for activities such as competitive swim training, diving entries, water polo, and artistic swimming.

He noted that much standard swim training will also be unable to occur, saying: “Children will be unable to complete key swim awards and badges due to insufficient depth for safe and effective skill progression.”

Mr Whittle also raised the financial repercussions the decision could have on Caerphilly Council due to the loss of income from clubs that can no longer run in the shallower pool.

Following the Plaid MS’s statement, Leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council, Cllr Jamie Pritchard said:

“As Deputy Leader of Council, I was extremely proud to submit and secure the £20m bid for this fantastic new Leisure & Wellbeing Hub back in 2022.

The centre will be state-of-the-art and promises to revolutionise leisure and wellbeing. It will be the envy of many, but I also accept that brings issues.

In terms of the swimming pool depth, I do understand those users and clubs who want it deeper. But the swimming pool depth has been designed deliberately. Put simply, 1.1m allows the whole swimming pool to be used continuously, providing far greater flexibility and accessibility. As leader of the Council, I want to see more people access the pool, not less.

I’m also acutely aware that residents are calling on me to do everything I can to invest in all areas of the county borough, so whilst Lindsay Whittle MS is arguing for his constituency, and I do respect that, I am the leader of Caerphilly County Borough. Dedicating millions of pounds more to re-design the swimming pool in the new centre will divert spend away from other areas, and this is something I would not be comfortable with.”