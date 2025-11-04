Plans for new lido and fun-fair rides for popular seaside town

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

Proposals to build a new lido swimming pool and funfair rides have been revealed as part of updated regeneration plans for a popular seaside town.

The revised plans for Porthcawl, first released in January 2025, could see major changes to the seafront area of the town, including the development of new homes, green spaces, shops, a site for motor-homes and caravans, and a number of leisure attractions.

It could also include the creation of a new splash pad, pump track, multi-use games area and community gardens if eventually taken forward by Bridgend County Borough Council.

The latest version of the plan comes after “many years” of development by the authority and Welsh Government, with the previous one having led to criticism from members of the public.

A major concern about the scheme was the potential pressure that the number of proposed houses could put on local infrastructure, medical services, and parking.

There were further worries over what some felt could be a potential loss of the town’s identity as the development progresses, with many feeling that locations along the seafront should be preserved for leisure facilities for the community instead of housing.

It even led to a protest being held on Porthcawl beach-front in August this year, with around 300 people in attendance carrying banners and signs of opposition to the plans.

However, in response to feedback from residents an updated set of plans have now been published by Bridgend County Borough Council with a number of changes made to them.

These include a reduction in the number of homes proposed dropping from 1,100 to 980, with building heights also being lowered so that structures would be no taller than three or four storeys high.

Affordable housing

The homes would be situated in the Salt Lake, Coney Beach, and Sandy Bay areas, with ambitions for 50% to be set aside as affordable housing that would “prioritise local people”.

In terms of parking plans, this would be addressed with a refurbished open air car park at Hillsboro and a new public car park at Coney Beach, with the council currently identifying a further site for an overflow car park.

Notably, the plans feature a new lido style swimming pool at Salt Lake opposite the marina.

The site would also incorporate a gym, restaurant, and café along with a public events space for funfair rides at the opposite end of Salt Lake close to the Aldi food store.

Griffin Park is also set to treble in size under the plans, gaining a new ‘green corridor’ to the sea-front where stepped coastal defences will be installed as part of a new promenade.

With Sandy Bay under public ownership, the masterplan will also encourage using the beach and adjoining land for events and setting up activities such as surf schools, saunas, beach-based fitness training, and yoga classes.

‘Seafront landmarks’

A council spokesperson said the updated proposals would help create “iconic seafront landmarks” that celebrate Porthcawl’s heritage, alongside 45% more public open space.

The council’s leader Cllr John Spanswick said: “The final Porthcawl Waterfront Regeneration masterplan represents a hugely significant piece of work which has been many years in the making.

“While complementing other local developments such as the ongoing multi-million refurbishment of the Grand Pavilion, it reflects our determination to strike the right balance between housing and community facilities, tourism, and leisure opportunities for enabling new businesses to thrive and more.”

Cllr Neelo Farr added: “In designing the final masterplan, we have delivered on our promise to listen to local people and reflect what they want to see while also ensuring that the proposals remain realistic, achievable and

deliverable.”

A public event will now be held at the Hi Tide in Porthcawl on November 25, 2025 to give people the chance to see the masterplan in closer detail.

According to a recent report published by the local authority, if planning consent is given, work on the first stages of Porthcawl’s seafront regeneration could start by March 2027.

The changes come in the wake of the closure of the iconic Coney Beach Pleasure Park in October 2025, which shut for the final time after more than 100 years in the town.