Plans for new mosque development approved

Lewis Smith Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to develop a new mosque on the outskirts of Cardiff have taken a step closer after final approval was given by the city’s council.

The approval was granted for the development of the Madina Masjid Mosque on Lucas Street in Cathays by council planning officers as part of their delegated decision made in January 2026.

This will see the new building, which is earmarked for a site between Lucas Street and Robert Street that’s already home to temporary buildings, used as a mosque and community centre.

The land is located just off Crwys Road, Cathays which is a busy residential area known for a number of shops, bars and restaurants.

Once completed, plans say the proposed two storey mosque would be roughly triangular shaped and would contain both male and female foyers, a male and female prayer hall, toilets and washing facilities.

It would also feature a flat roof with roof-top amenity areas and two fibreglass domes, with space for around 32 vehicles including disabled and EV parking spaces.

The submission also shows space for a coffee shop, male and female day rooms, changing areas, class rooms, a library, meeting room and gym.

The plans were originally passed at a Cardiff Council planning committee in June 2024 subject to the signing of a Section 106 Agreement and an additional condition regarding submission of a travel plan.

There have also been previous planning permissions put in for a mosque on this site dating back to 1990 with worshippers said to have been housed in temporary buildings for a mosque for a number of years.

An officer’s report said there had been two letters of objection received from occupiers of properties on Robert Street and Spencer Street, with concerns raised over insufficient parking and issues with noise.

However it also received 18 letters of support from residents living within the Cardiff Council boundary.

The report said: “The submitted information has been assessed by specialists who raise no objection as a result it is considered that the proposed use and potential design would not cause a conflict with ecological considerations to an extent to refuse the application.”