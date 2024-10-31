Plans for new munitions building at arms factory recommended for approval

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

Objections to a new munitions building, and blast mounds, at an arms factory include fears of a terrorist attack and for the environment.

As more than five objections have been received to the plan for the new munitions assembly building within vacant land at the Glascoed factory, that was shaken by an unexplained explosion earlier this year, it will be decided by Monmouthshire County Council’s planning committee.

Councillors, who will meet at 2pm at County Hall in Usk, on Tuesday, November 5 are being recommended to the approve the application.

Other objections include those on ethical grounds to the manufacture of weapons with one comment, submitted to the planning department, stating: “This factory aids in arming Israel which has now killed tens of thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians.”

Bombs

The application was submitted in early January by BAE Systems Global Combat Systems Munitions Limited also known as BAE Systems for its site between Usk and Pontypool which has produced bombs since 1938.

When the application was published on the council website, without the usual details due to the “sensitive nature of the site”, it was revealed work had already started without planning permission.

All six objections from the public were made in January including fears for the safety of residents living nearby.

In April there was an explosion at the site, reportedly in an area set aside for taking apart shells by remote control, that is being investigated by the Health and Safety Executive.

Sabotage

In May then home secretary James Cleverly declined to comment on a report in the Financial Times that European intelligence agencies had warned Russia is plotting violent acts of sabotage across the continent and elsewhere. The newspaper highlighted the explosion at Glascoed that supplies shells used by Ukraine.

Among the objections made in January were questions over the safety of vehicles travelling to and from the site with explosive materials.

One objector asked if the “consequences of a possible terrorist attack on the BAE Systems Glascoed site, and for possible sabotage by a rogue employee or contractor” had been considered.

The objector added: “All people everywhere have the human right to live their lives without fear and safe from harm from the explosive munitions being manufactured at the site and during the shipment of the same.”

A report for the planning committee states ethical concerns over arms production “is not a material consideration for planning purposes” and “It is not part of the planning process to limit the operation of private businesses”.

The report reminds councillors the application isn’t for a change of use and it is considered the proposed building and works are “integral to the operation of an existing business”.

Safety

On safety concerns BAE Systems has told the council it operates to internationally certified standards and it has been confirmed the development falls within the boundaries of the plant that is licensed by the Health and Safety Executive.

Concerns over safety outside of the plant are described as not relevant to the application and in response to fears of terrorism it’s stated: “While not a material planning consideration, it is the applicant’s responsibility to ensure that a risk assessment is conducted in consultation with relevant stakeholders.”

The planning report also states Natural Resources Wales has requested conditions due to potential contamination of land at the site, which will be dug up and used to create the earth mounds, but it is satisfied with the council’s assessment there is unlikely to be a significant impact on the river Usk catchment.

Noise isn’t likely to exceed the British Standards and the council’s environmental health department has no objections.

Full details of the application could only be viewed, by appointment, at County Hall and none of the information could be copied, retained or published.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

