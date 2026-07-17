Plans for new padel courts to open in city centre brought forward

Richard Youle, Local Demoracy Reporter

Plans have been submitted to open brand new padel courts in a city centre instead of an activity centre.

The Ninja Warrior UK activity centre in Swansea, which opened amid much fanfare at Parc Tawe Retail Park four years ago may be replaced by new padel courts in the near future.

No final decisions have been made about the Ninja Warrior UK site but its parent company Burhill Group Ltd (BGL) has been talking to a padel court operator which has now submitted a planning application to Swansea Council.

The application by Pure Padel Clubs Ltd is for six padel courts within the building plus changing rooms, a reception, and cafe. It also seeks to vary a previous planning condition which said the venue had to be used as a Ninja Warrior centre.

BGL confirmed it was reviewing the future of the adventure facility and exploring a number of options for the site.

Stephen Brown, the company’s chief operating officer, said: “As part of that process we have engaged with a UK padel operator to explore potential future uses for the site and a planning application has been submitted to the local authority.

“No final decision has been made regarding the future of the venue and Ninja Warrior Swansea continues to operate as normal until further notice.

“Our immediate priority is ensuring our team members are kept informed throughout the process.”

High Hopes

When it opened in 2022 BGL had high hopes for the centre – based on the Ninja Warrior UK television game show – with its array of obstacles, tunnels and towers. The company already operated an indoor crazy golf, darts and ping-pong venue off Wind Street called Bunkers!.

Speaking at the time Sophie Burke, BGL’s head of marketing, said: “Swansea holds a special place for us with our Bunkers! site successfully operating there so we are thrilled to open another venue in Swansea, and indeed Wales, providing even more amazing experiences for friends, families, and students to enjoy.”

Ninja Warrior UK co-host and football pundit Chris Kamara attended the Swansea venue and said: “It’s unbelievable. It’s as good as it gets. The warped wall is, well, if it’s not identical it nearly is. It’s so good. The obstacles are identical to the real thing to what you see on TV. Obviously the course is smaller because the scale of Ninja Warrior is incredible but this is a nice mini version.”

New Plans

Pure Padel Clubs’ plans are for five doubles courts, one singles court, and new mezzanine level in the Parc Tawe building. Padel courts are a third of the size of tennis courts and surrounded by walls of glass and metallic mesh.

The company said it would roll out a junior development programme at weekends and host female-only sessions and sessions for older people. It added that its coaches underwent training in Spain.

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