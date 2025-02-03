Plans for new primary school in south Wales village approved

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

Plans for a new school to replace two existing primaries in a South Wales village have been approved.

An application for the demolition of a primary school in Glyncoch, and the construction of a two-storey replacement, was given the green by at Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council.

Craig yr Hesg Primary School and Cefn Primary School will be replaced by a new “net-zero” school.

New facilities

The new “net zero” school will be built on the site of the former Ty Gwyn Education Centre in Cefn Lane.

The planning report said it will provide modern teaching facilities and two learning support classrooms for up to 300 pupils, a 45-place nursery and a 30-place Welsh medium childcare facility.

The application also includes community facilities, car parking, multi-use games areas and playgrounds.

Two multi-use games areas and grass pitch play areas would be provided to the south-east of the proposed new building, with further play areas and outdoor teaching spaces, including community growing gardens, to the north and south.

Currently, the two schools, are operated under one senior leadership team and as one school, despite being known locally by two different names, have a total number of 313 pupils (178 at Cefn Primary School and 135 at Craig yr Hesg) and 30 members of staff.

A total of 52 members of staff would be employed at the new site.

Car park

Vehicle and pedestrian access will be via an existing entrance point off Cefn Lane, with pedestrians also able to use an existing footpath to the west of the site.

The car park will have 43 spaces including five accessible electric vehicle charging bays, plus a commercial vehicle space for servicing. There will be four drop-off bays for the learning support classes only.

Drop-off and pick-up for parents will be from Cefn Lane, as per the current arrangement.

‘Flagship’

Councillor Doug Williams, the local councillor, said he fully supports the application saying it is something required in Glyncoch and most people welcome it, adding it would be a “flagship” for the borough.

Councillor Loretta Tomkinson said the replacement of an old school is a “step forward”, meaning improved safety, modern technology and update classrooms.

Planning officers said: “The new building and its associated development will bring a state-of-the-art

facility to Glyncoch which will be of significant benefit to the pupils of the catchment area and also, due to the proposed community use of the facility, to local residents in the area.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

