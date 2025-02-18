Plans for new public square in Cardiff approved

Ted Peskett Local Democracy Reporter

The site of the former Debenhams store in Cardiff city centre will be home to a new public square.

Cardiff Council has approved plans for the square, which will include a splash pad and space for outdoor performances, markets, local street food vendors and other events.

Demolition of the former Debenhams store, which was a cornerstone of Cardiff city centre’s shopping area for decades, is currently underway.

However, the St David’s shopping centre scheme proposes to retain a part of the former store for leisure use.

The project, which involves £17m of investment from Landsec, will also see two new cafe and restaurant buildings constructed on site.

The new square will also be landscaped with trees and a mix of native plants.

2026 opening

St David’s Cardiff said the new public square was expected to be open by 2026.

The former Debenhams store in Cardiff city centre, built in 1981, formed a part of Cardiff’s shopping scene for 39 years before the department store chain went into administration.

It remained empty for several years before Land Securities Group, also known as Landsec, submitted plans to demolish part of the site and replace it with a public square in August, 2024.

Centre director of St David’s Cardiff, Helen Morgan, said: “Receiving approval is a huge milestone in this landmark development, and we’re delighted that Cardiff City Council and the community have recognised the positive impact that this space will have on the city.

“A new city square will be revolutionary for this part of Cardiff, giving locals and visitors even more reason to spend time at St David’s and in the city centre.”

Additions

The square marks the next step in a successful period of growth for St David’s, with a number of notable brands recently making their Welsh debut at the centre.

Global fashion retailer Pull&Bear, British womenswear brand Sosandar, and Danish homeware store Sostrene Grene have all chosen St David’s for their first Welsh stores in late 2024.

A number of other additions are expected at St David’s shopping centre this year.

American fast food restaurant, Carl’s Jr, is expected to open there in spring, 2025, and sportswear retailer, JD, will be opening a new 32,000 sq ft store later this year.

Hot chocolate specialists Knoops are set to open at the centre in the coming months.

