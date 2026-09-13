Plans for new refinery laboratory get the go-ahead

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to move workers out of a ‘blast zone’ at a major oil refinery in west Wales have been approved as part of a new laboratory and workshop development.

In an application recommended for approval at the September 8 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee, Valero Energy Ltd sought permission for the construction of a laboratory building and workshop building with associated works at the Valero Refinery, Rhoscrowther, near Pembroke.

An officer report said: “The proposal is to construct a laboratory building (52.650m long x 28.38m wide) and workshop building (71.09m long x 19.09m wide) together with internal access, parking and landscaping. The workshop building would have a gross external floor area of 1,887sqm and the laboratory building 2,161sqm.

“The laboratory building would be single storey and located on higher ground compared to the workshop building that would be two-storey and situated on lower ground. The proposed buildings would replace existing laboratory and workshop buildings that are at present located within the refinery’s ‘blast zone’ to a position outside of this zone.

“The proposed access would be from the western boundary which adjoins the existing access point associated with the fire hall building and would lead to car parking areas for each building and on-site turning. A bund is proposed along the southern boundary.”

It said a previous application for a laboratory building was granted back in 2019, that permission not implemented, the permission expiring back in 2024.

There is an ongoing application for relocation of spoil associated with the laboratory and workshop development which will be considered under delegated authority.

The report added: “In terms of detailed design, the buildings would appear functional yet contemporary and of some aesthetic quality. The appearance of the buildings would not be dissimilar to the adjacent fire hall. The clean lines of the roof and curved eaves would provide a good quality feature as would the mix of materials and colours that are proposed.

“Outside spaces would be predominantly hard-surfaced as required by the uses that are proposed and indicative of the wider refinery site, albeit that a degree of landscaping would be provided.”

Speaking at the meeting, local councillor Steve Alderman, who moved approval, said: “I think it’s a good development, particularly from a health and safety point of view, to move people from a ‘blast area’.”

The application was unanimously conditionally approved by members.

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