Plans for new roof-top bar and hotel approved for city centre

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

Plans to remodel a group of Cardiff city centre buildings to create a new hotel that features a roof-top pavilion and sky-bar have been approved by the council.

The proposals will see a four storey roof-top extension added to buildings at the end of Queen Street, above ground floor units that are currently operated by Sainsbury’s, KFC and Creams Café.

The proposals were heard by council bosses at a planning meeting on November 6, where they were told how developers plan to remodel the “prominent three-storey corner building” opposite the Capitol Shopping Centre.

Once completed the large scale project could eventually see the creation of a “high-quality” four star hotel that features 158-bedrooms with a roof-top pavilion, sky-bar, gymnasium, lobby and reception area.

At the ground floor level two retail units occupied by Sainsbury’s and KFC would be retained with a change of use for one unit into a new entrance and reception area for the hotel.

The sky-bar and restaurant is expected to be accessible for both hotel guests and members of the public once opened. The report said: “The proposal seeks consent for a 158-bedroom hotel with a roof-top pavilion.

“Internally, the hotel would provide facilities and services including a lobby, reception area, a proposed restaurant and sky-bar (within the fourth floor) and a fitness centre/small gymnasium.”

However, some concerns were raised from neighbouring land owners who said they feared the upward extension could result in a loss of sun-light to nearby buildings as well as increase in noise from the roof-top bar.

Officers said while there would be an impact on the neighbouring student accommodation for some occupants, an assessment showed that a large number of these already fell below the council’s light targets due to the “close knit urban fabric” of the area.

Noise

In terms of noise, an additional report said levels would be kept within guidance limits, with conditions for use of the sky-bar and terrace to be restricted after certain hours.

They recommended the application for approval as they felt it was a high quality design that would contribute positively to the site and enhance the wider area of the city centre.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Jon Shimmin said although it was a large add on to the top of the building, the design and aesthetic was beautiful and in keeping with other buildings there.

He said: “We desperately need more hotels in the city centre, and regeneration down this end of the town centre. I welcome it.”

Cllr Michael Michael said he agreed and added: “This is an excellent start to what will be a really prominent new part of town.”

The plans were later approved unanimously by members in attendance at the meeting.