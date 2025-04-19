Plans for new traveller site deferred following objections

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

Proposals to create a new traveller site, which have previously been rejected, have been deferred by the local authority.

The plans could eventually include three pitches complete with a free-standing utility/day room, with provision for one touring caravan and two parking spaces per pitch.

If given the go-ahead, the site would be on land in the open countryside to the north of Pencoed on a roughly rectangular-shaped site, measuring approximately 0.26 hectares on the southern side of Wern Tarw Road.

The plans said: “The site slopes gently in a southerly direction and is covered in hardcore and occupied by a series of caravans and other buildings and structures. There is an existing access onto Wern Tarw Road at the northerly boundary of the site.”

Refused

This is the second version of the proposals which were first brought before the authority in 2020, when they were refused along with a later appeal which was also dismissed.

The amended plans were brought before the planning committee at a meeting on Thursday, April 17, at the request of a local ward member following concerns raised by residents.

These included a potential increase in traffic movements on the lanes serving the site, along with reports commercial waste was being burned there.

A joint letter of objection in the report read: “The applicants have made no effort to comply with the planning refusal conditions which stay with the land not the owners (despite the change of ownership).

“They show a blatant disrespect for the inspector’s decision. Development continues with material, deliveries and diggers on site as previously notified.

“The number of touring and static caravans has increased in excess of 10 at times, along with multiple vehicles which continue to have an impact on residents and pedestrian use of the single-track lane access.

“The site continues to burn commercial waste daily with an unknown impact on residents’ health.”

‘Unauthorised works’

The report also noted “unauthorised works” on the site had impacted the habitats on and immediately off-site, with an an Ecological Restoration Plan proposed, with a programme which controls the timing and phasing of the works.

Following discussions, members at the meeting voted unanimously to defer the decision, while further work was carried out by officers to look at the implementation and management of plans to restore the area, as well as what financial controls and conditions could be added.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

