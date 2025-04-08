Plans for new traveller site in north Wales

Alec Doyle Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to create a single-pitch permanent site for a traveller family have been submitted to north Wales councillors.

The plans submitted to Flintshire County Councilwould clear an overgrown garden area adjacent to Gillchris on the A548 Coast Road in Mostyn to create space for one static caravan and a brick built utility room featuring a kitchen and bathroom.

There would be parking for two vehicles and two electric vehicle charge points.

The site is flanked on one side by Gillchris and on the other by another piece of disused land where there are two more static caravans.

Second application

This is the second planning application under consideration at the site. In October a plan was submitted – and amended in December – to build a dorma bungalow.

According to the latest plans, the application to create a permanent traveller site addresses a need within Flintshire.

“The proposed development would consist of the material change of use of the land to provide a Gypsy and Traveller family site,” wrote Maghull-based agents Briarcroft Projects in their design and access statement.

“The only available needs assessment seems to be the Flintshire Gypsy and Traveller Accommodation Assessment 2016, which identified large unmet need in the county. This need has never been addressed by the local planning authority, despite the adoption of its new local plan in 2023 and has ultimately forced unauthorised developments to take place in Flintshire.”

