Plans for new ‘traveller site’ turned down again by National Park

Bruce Sinclair, Local democracy reporter

Plans for a new ‘traveller site’ on the outskirts of a Welsh village, which were previously refused by the national park, have again been turned down, but there may be a further application.

Last May, members of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s development management committee refused a scheme for the creation of a traveller site of one static caravan, one touring caravan, day/utility room and ecological enhancements (partly retrospective) on land at Froghall Yard, Moreton Lane, Saundersfoot.

The authority has served an enforcement notice on the site, which requires its return to its previous condition.

Nearly 300 people had signed a petition against the scheme and the objection to the application by David ‘Dai’ Evans of Pontypool, through agents Hayston Developments & Planning Ltd, was also shared by Saundersfoot’s community council.

A supporting statement accompanying the application stated the applicant belongs to a long-standing Romany Gypsy family, currently at an overcrowded Traveller site in Pontypool.

It said Mr Evans and family have stayed in a touring caravan at the Saundersfoot site during the summer months since the late 1980s; Mr Evans purchased the site in 2023, clearing and refurbishing it.

The application was refused on the grounds it was considered to result in unacceptable landscape impacts, a lack of information on whether the proposal will unacceptably disturb species and habitats, and it would introduce caravan development in an area of the National Park without landscape capacity.

A resubmitted application, aimed at addressing previous concerns, was recommended for refusal on similar grounds to previously at the January 28 meeting of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s development management committee.

Saundersfoot Community Council unanimously objected to the latest plans and 48 objections covering a wide range of concerns were received.

At the start of the January meeting, local member Cllr Chris Williams, said he had received a phone call saying the applicant was not actually a member of the gypsy traveller community; members later hearing legal advice the authority was not in a position to determine that.

Helen Williams, objecting on behalf of neighbours, said the current submission “differed little from the original application,” saying there had been “a significant removal of scrub and woodland” from the site and “a devastating impact,” with a loss of previously sighted wildlife.

A further speaker, Lynne Garnett of the Travelling Ahead Community Planning Project , which provides planning advice and support to Gypsy and Traveller families, said a lack of local authority site left members of the community “no alternative other than to buy their own land to develop such sites”.

She said prejudice faced was “enormous,” adding there was “hate campaign” in objections to this scheme that was “vitriolic, disrespectful and deeply concerning”.

Agent Andrew Vaughan-Harries disputed previously raised concerns about the amount of land cleared without permission, saying much of that had been done prior to his client purchasing the land, his work clearing up “a mess”.

He said that, in the event of a fresh planning application, the third time it would come before committee, substantial tree planting would be included.

While initial proposals for a site visit were again mooted, a recommendation of following the officer recommendation of refusal was proposed by Cllr Di Clements, with one voice of opposition, Cllr Maureen Bowen, who proposed approval.

The recommendation of refusal was backed by 13 members, with one against and two abstentions.