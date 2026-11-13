Plans for new valleys link road revealed

Anthony Lewis Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a new valleys link road are in a “positive position,” a councillor has said.

The proposed Cynon Gateway North project is for a new 1.2km link road connecting the A4059 Aberdare Bypass, at a point between Trecynon and Penywaun roundabouts, to the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road at Croesbychan.

The main benefits of the scheme are said to be strengthening north-south transport links, improving access across the area, easing traffic congestion in Llwydcoed and other local routes, and supporting economic growth within the Cynon Valley.

Aberdare West and Llwydcoed councillor Gareth Jones asked for an update on the current progress of the Cynon Gateway North scheme at a full council meeting on Wednesday, November 11.

In response councillor Andrew Morgan, who is the cabinet member for environment and capital infrastructure, said the council continues to make good progress on the delivery of the scheme.

The council recently allocated a further £3m to the project as part of a £12.13m additional investment over and above the normal capital programme.

Cllr Morgan said that the procurement process to appoint a main design and build contractor is nearing completion with the necessary reviews expected to conclude in February 2027.

The outcome of the procurement process will then be subject to the council’s appropriate governance and approval process before the potential award of the main contract.

He said the council continues to build up its contribution pot and he added that around 70% of the cost of the scheme will hopefully be funded through the regional transport fund via the Cardiff Capital Region.

He said that’s been approved as part of the five-year plan submitted to the Welsh Government and said this year the council will be drawing down several million pounds in terms of the allocation for this year and that funding will then ramp up in future years as the scheme moves into the delivery phase.

Cllr Morgan said subject to all the necessary approvals and contract awards, the scheme will be fully moving forward next year.

He said the design element will take a little bit longer before they see physical works on site but there have already been some drill rigs there and they’ve looked at potentially some site clearance ahead of the main contract.

He said: “This will be a strategic route for us and it is a major investment for the council.”

Cllr Morgan added that with the Heads of the Valleys dualling it was always made clear that the only reason that was approved was on the basis that the link road would be built.

“Without it the village of Llwydcoed becomes blighted with potentially thousands more vehicles going through there every day.”

He said using the alternative route up to what was the top Hirwaun roundabout on a return journey would add seven extra miles and he added that if they were to divert the thousands of extra cars away from Llwydcoed there would be thousands of extra vehicle miles every day, adding to pollution.

He said that’s why the scheme is strongly supported by local members and by the region.

He said he’s sure that by February or March they’ll be in a position, if everything has gone well, to let the main contract.

“Overall we are in a positive position,” Cllr Morgan said.