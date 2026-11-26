Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

The early stages of official plans for a new indoor and outdoor water park attraction have been lodged with a Welsh council.

The Moody Cow Farm Shop and Welsh Kitchen, near Aberaeron, along with Bargoed Farm, and more latterly Moody Meadows, is owned by Chris and Geraint Thomas.

The couple moved to the farm in 2010 after diversifying their cattle farm in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, where they later lost everything because of legal problems.

They opened Bargoed Farm Campsite in 2018, using wooden hot tubs to attract visitors.

Chris and Geraint later launched the Moody Cow Farm Shop and Welsh Kitchen, serving Welsh dishes made with local ingredients.

Over the years, the attraction has expanded, gaining permission for a trampoline park on-site, called the ‘Bouncing Bull,’ and, back in 2023, was given planning permission to expand its on-site caravan park with new tourer pitches with hot tubs, and glamping accommodation.

Last April Bargoed Farm launched a public consultation on proposals to expand the attraction with a water park and leisure facility.

That consultation said: “Bargoed Farm is planning an exciting new indoor and outdoor waterpark and leisure facility, designed to provide year-round water-based activities for visitors and the local community.”

It added: “Our aim is to create a premier leisure attraction in Mid Wales, offering family fun, fitness, and relaxation, while also supporting the local economy by drawing more visitors to the area.”

Early this morning, November 23, Chris Thomas, of Moody Meadows said that the scheme for a “waterpark, wellness centre, fitness centre and spa with accommodation” is now official after “four years to conceive, grow and give birth to this next amazing development phase idea of our business”.

Chris paid tribute to all involved, adding the scheme would invest in the county and create jobs, “giving the awesome people of Ceredigion amazing state-of-the-art facilities,” and “giving tourism in Ceredigion the top-quality destination it deserves”.

She added: “It’s a huge financial, emotional and personal price to pay to get this flagship development through planning and built, but with local suppliers, local craftsmen, local materials and local people – we wholeheartedly believe we can do this.”

She added: “We are just beginning this journey, and, as with all we have built for you here at Bargoed Farm, we will put our hearts and souls into this amazing project.”

A Ceredigion County Council spokesperson said: “Due to the scale of the proposed development, the applicants are required to undertake a Pre-Application Consultation (PAC) before a planning application can be submitted.

“We understand that this consultation is due to begin shortly.”

The council anticipates that a planning application may be submitted in December or January.”

The pre-application consultation, through Geraint John Planning Ltd, seeks the “regularisation and expansion of the existing caravan park at Moody Meadows (Bargoed Farm), and the proposed development of a leisure facility / swimming pool including associated access, parking, drainage, and other infrastructure and earth works”.

The first element seeks the regularisation of five existing and approved pitches with the development of a further 40 units.

It also includes the leisure facility/swimming pool to the southeast of the main Moody Meadows complex, along with 270 parking spaces.

The consultation runs up until December 20, a formal application expected after that date.