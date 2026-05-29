Plans for new wedding venue with views of iconic bridge

Nicholas Thomas – Local democracy reporter

A former office building could be transformed into a “versatile, high-quality” venue for weddings and other events, boasting views of one of Wales’ most iconic bridges.

The building on the banks of the River Usk, off Esperanto Way near Newport’s Transporter Bridge’s eastern side, once served the Orb steelworks but has been empty for more than five years, according to planning documents submitted to the city council.

Applicant Starburst (UK) Ltd is behind the plans its agents said will meet an “increasing demand for modern events facilities within the region”.

If the change of use is approved, the building will be transformed inside to create a large hall or auditorium, breakout rooms and meeting spaces, and a catering kitchen.

An existing 220 car park spaces would be kept for staff and guests, and it is expected events would be allowed to continue until 11pm on weekdays and midnight on weekends.

The agents, Asbri Planning, said the building’s “striking modern appearance” and its “scenic views” of the river and historic bridge make it “a suitable location” for weddings and other events.

According to their report, the building was marketed for employment uses for at least a year after it shut down following the closure of the Orb steelworks.

Despite “continuous marketing… there has been no interest generated in respect of using the building for office use”.

The agents said the redevelopment of the building as an events space would have “a positive impact for the community in terms of employment, leisure, business and social opportunities”.

The application is currently out for consultation, and can be viewed on the Newport City Council website under reference 26/0216.