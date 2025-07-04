Plans for new Welsh-medium nursery in South Wales Valleys given go ahead

Anthony Lewis – Local democracy reporter

Plans for a new Welsh-medium nursery in the South Wales Valleys have been given the go-ahead.

A Flying Start creche will be built at Ysgol Santes Tudful in Pantyffyn Road after the council’s planning committee approved it on Wednesday, July 2.

It will see the construction of a pre-school nursery for children up to three years old and which will be run separately to the existing school.

In the application it says that Flying Start childcare has recently expanded to include all children aged two and three years old in Merthyr and childcare provision in the area was limited, particularly Welsh-medium provision, adding that this new development will help address that gap.

It says the proposal will offer funded childcare places through both the Flying Start programme and the Childcare Offer for Wales.

The application says the location of the proposal would result in families benefiting from wraparound care of pre-nursery and primary school-age children, removing the need to travel between different locations.

It also says the proposed Welsh-medium nursery would support the council’s commitment to increasing the number of Welsh speakers, in line with the Cymraeg 2050 strategy and Welsh Education Strategic Plan, by supporting a target to increase the number of children accessing their education through the medium of Welsh.

And it says the proposal’s location will support a smooth and supportive transition and foster strong relationships between childcare and school staff.

The building would include a creche area, kitchen, two plant rooms, store,

toilets, entrance lobby, and office.

Entry to the nursery would be from the existing school access point but it would in essence have its own entrance which is separated from the rest of the school by a gate and railings, the planning report said.

There would be outdoor play space areas and an outdoor storage unit as well.

Councillor David Jones has requested the application be considered by the planning committee to deliberate on the concerns raised by local residents in relation to parking availability and highway safety.

There were four letters of objection, two of which were from the same resident.

They say the proposal does not meet with policies of Planning Policy Wales and the Local Development Plan.

They say matters of parking and highway safety in relation to the school have been raised with the council, South Wales Police, and local councillors.

They also mention a lack of enforcement of parking and highway safety, the impact of the proposal on current parking and highway safety issues around the school, the lack of signs and preventive measures to ensure there is no inappropriate parking and impact on the residents of the adjacent housing estate, and they mention the school’s responsibilities in relation to parking and highway safety.

But in responding to these comments planning officers say in respect of the road network and parking along Blaenau’r Cwm it is noted that this road

does not have any restrictions on parking such as double-yellow lines or resident-only parking.

It says the traffic assessment states parking on this road peaks during the morning drop-off and particularly during the afternoon pick-up there is some congestion observed.

But the level of congestion is not identified as hazardous and given the level of traffic movements associated with the proposal, the development would not increase the levels of congestion or be significantly detrimental on highway or pedestrian safety.

The planning report says there are no records of accidents or collisions having occurred along Blaenau’r Cwm, the wider network, or on the zebra crossing which is used during morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up.

It also says the school’s traffic management policy reminds parents/guardians of their obligations in relation to parking and road safety and are directed to use the oval car park and that outside of the school grounds the school is not responsible for and does not have any powers to prevent, direct, or prosecute anyone in relation to the parking of vehicles or highway safety.

The report says any matters relating to highway safety should be referred to the police and if the residents of Blaenau’r Cwm want additional restrictions such as double-yellow lines or resident parking these matters should be discussed with the engineering department.

