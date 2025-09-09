Plans for new Welsh-medium school given green light amid congestion concerns

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to develop a new Welsh medium primary school in south Wales have been fully approved by the local council, despite concerns over congestion and safety.

The proposal, which will provide a new premises for Welsh-medium primary school Ysgol y Ferch o’r Sgêr in Cornelly, Bridgend, was given the go-ahead by council bosses at a meeting held in August of 2025.

It came after a previous planning meeting where members agreed to approve the plans on the basis that there were no material objections received from an on-going consultation.

‘Appalling’

This consultation was held over proposed changes to a bus drop-off and pick-up zone at the school – which would see a revised zone moved from Greenfield Terrace to Hall Drive.

A report brought back to members said eight letters of objection had been received about the change, including one from Cornelly Community Council that was not considered at the previous meeting.

These focused largely on highway issues with concerns over increases in congestion, increased parking by parents during drop-off and pick-up times, and potential risks for children travelling from Broadlands, as they would need to cross busy roads to reach the school.

One response described the situation as “absolutely appalling” with fears that the Welsh School would could chaos in the already busy area due to children coming from further afield.

Opportunity

However, officers responded to the objections by saying that the development would give a “rare opportunity” to bring in measures that were previously not available to improve the existing problems there.

These include the introduction of double yellow lines, no waiting or loading restrictions, as well as the chance to “amend the local highway arrangement ” to better manage vehicle movements in the area.

Following the report, councillors who had previously carried out a site visit to the school agreed unanimously to approve the plans.

Once completed they will cater to 420 pupils, along with a 60-place Welsh-medium nursery, and facilities such as a playing field and multi-use games area.

Under the plans, an existing integrated children’s centre which is located on the Corneli Primary School site will also remain in its place.

The project will go ahead alongside plans for a modern English-medium primary school that will replace the existing Corneli and Afon Y Felin Primary Schools located near Heol-Y-Parc, in North Cornelly.