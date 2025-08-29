Plans for new west Wales holiday lodges submitted

Richard Youle Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for new holiday lodges, caravan pitches and a replacement petrol station shop in west Wales have been submitted.

Ascona Retail Ltd wants to build 10 two-bed and four three-bed holiday lodges and 10 touring caravan pitches at the Forge Motel and service station off the A40 near St Clears.

Under the plans submitted to Carmarthenshire Council the petrol station shop would be nearly three times as big as the current one and the forecourt would be upgraded with a new HGV fuelling lane installed.

A design and access statement submitted on behalf of Ascona Retail Ltd said the site’s existing tourist facilities, including the Firehouse restaurant and a small number of chalets, were dated but fit for purpose overall.

“The scale of the proposal is in keeping with the proportions of the existing structures on the site,” it said.

Plans

The document said the site was screened by hedges and trees and that these would be retained except for diseased ash trees, which would be cut down. For every felled tree three new ones would be planted, it said. Some additional hedge planting is also proposed.

In addition a small toilet and shower building is planned to serve the caravan pitches. Planning permission is already in place to redevelop the site but Ascona Retail Ltd is seeking to revise the layout by cutting down the number of caravan pitches from 33 to 10 in order to create space for the lodges at the rear.

It has carried out a pre-application consultation which led to a request from a landowner for secure fencing as livestock were kept on adjoining fields. Concerns about fly-tipping by visitors were also raised.

Environment regulator Natural Resources Wales (NRW) also responded to the pre-application consultation asking for more groundwater and pollution prevention information. The applicant said it would ensure that existing fencing was repaired if needed and that it would provide the information requested by NRW.

Council planning, highways and drainage officers are assessing the application, and the public can comment on it

