Plans for Pembrokeshire tourism hub look set for approval

Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter

Plans for an Adventure and tourism hub in South West Wales looks likely to be approved, despite Welsh government reluctance to support the project.

A proposal to establish an adventure tourism hub in Moylegrove, North Pembrokeshire, is expected to receive backing from the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park next week, despite a Welsh Government ‘holding direction’ delaying any final approval.

The project, led by Jet Moore, managing director of Adventure Beyond Ltd, seeks permission to develop an outdoor adventure centre with an art studio and storage space on the site of the Old Bus Depot.

While local supporters say the scheme will bolster the area’s tourist economy and repurpose a brownfield site, critics argue it could have detrimental effects on local wildlife and the environment.

The application has been the subject of multiple deferrals and has undergone several revisions, returning for final review on October 16.

Opposition

The proposal has faced opposition from local groups, including Nevern Community Council, who are concerned that the increased activity could disrupt nearby wildlife habitats.

Critics warn that adventure tourism, such as coasteering and kayaking, could exacerbate the plight of vulnerable species, some of which are on the UK’s amber conservation list.

Letters of objection have also raised concerns about the visual impact of the proposed two-storey building, with opponents argue that the new structure, which would replace a single-storey bus depot, would be overbearing and out of character with the surrounding rural landscape.

Additionally, concerns have been voiced about the long-term environmental effects of increased foot traffic and noise in the area, which some fear could degrade the natural landscape and local biodiversity.

Support

In contrast, many letters of support have been submitted, praising the project for its potential to create jobs and stimulate the local economy.

Proponents argue that Pembrokeshire’s tourist economy is in need of new attractions and that the redevelopment of a disused site for commercial purposes is aligned with national planning policies aimed at revitalising previously developed land.

Jet Moore, in a statement supporting the project, emphasized that his company’s current operational site may soon become unavailable, making the Old Bus Depot the only viable option to continue Adventure Beyond Ltd’s activities in the region.

He also noted that the facility is essential for equipment storage and activities such as kayaking, coasteering, and field studies at Ceibwr Bay.

Delays

The application was deferred multiple times this year, including at meetings in June, July, and September, to allow for further consultations and site visits.

Since the last site visit in early July, the Welsh government has issued a holding direction, preventing any final approval until it decides whether the application should be “called in” for a national-level determination.

Whatever the Welsh government decides, this direction does not stop the national park authority from considering the scheme.

A report prepared for the upcoming meeting reveals that the application has undergone significant revisions in response to local concerns. The revised design incorporates a more traditional rural appearance, reducing the impact of the two-storey building on nearby properties.

The roof pitch has been adjusted, with the highest point now situated further away from adjacent homes to minimize visual intrusion.

Approval

Despite the ongoing debate, the national park authority is expected to recommend the project for approval. The planning report concludes that the revised design is suitable for the location and complies with both local and national planning policies.

While it acknowledges that the adventure centre will increase traffic and activity in the area, it supports the redevelopment of the vacant site for commercial use.

The report highlights that the proposed centre is not expected to have a significant adverse impact on neighbouring properties, and states that ‘appropriate planning conditions’ could be applied to address any remaining concerns.

However, the final decision on the project’s future will depend on whether the Welsh Government decides to “call in” the application for further scrutiny.

