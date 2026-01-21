Plans for old bank to be converted into cafe approved by Welsh city council

Bruce Sinclair, Local democracy reporter

A call to convert vacant office space, which was once an HSBC bank, to a ‘welcoming social space’ café in the centre of Pembrokeshire’s only city has been approved.

In an application to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Rhiannon Barwick sought permission for a change of use of Old Bank House, 18a Cross Square, St Davids to a café, including the installation of a new side accessible access door and ramp, and creation of outdoor seating area to the rear of the building.

The office space in St Davids’ conservation area has been vacant since the 2022; a 2013 application change for a change of use from the former bank approved previously, the last use of the building as a holiday cottage agency.

A supporting statement accompanying the application said: “The premises has remained vacant and is located within the defined Retail Centre of St Davids. As local people ourselves, we’re passionate about supporting the St Davids community in every way we can — not just by offering a welcoming social space, but by getting involved and hosting activities like a run club.

“We understand what St Davids’ needs to thrive, and we’re committed to being an active, positive part of that. We’d like to open from 7.30am, as there are currently no other cafés open at that time, and it offers a great opportunity to support early commuters.

“We plan to serve homemade pastries, offering a treat that no other café in St Davids currently provides. We plan to stay open until around 3pm, with additional evening events to host and support local clubs and community activities.”

It added: “In the central area of St Davids, there are currently only two active sit-in cafés, with all others operating on a takeaway-only basis — highlighting a clear need for a welcoming, community-focused space like ours. While most other cafes in St Davids are focused on the tourism trade, we would like to focus on both the tourism trade and the growing St Davids Community, by staying open all year round.”

The application was supported by St Davids City Council.

An officer report recommending approval said: “There are no concerns in relation to the impact upon the special qualities of the Park, nor in relation to the character or appearance of the conservation area, or nearby listed buildings. The recommendation is to grant permission subject to suitably worded conditions.”

The application was conditionally approved.