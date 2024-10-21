Plans for pet crematorium resubmitted

Elgan Hearn Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a pet crematorium in a valleys town have resurfaced just a few months after previous proposals were thrown out by Welsh Government planning inspectors.

Russell Lloyd of Trade Price Blinds has lodged a fresh planning application with Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council to change the use of Unit G, Crown Business Park Road in Dukestown, Tredegar from an existing storage building to a B2 “sui generis” class.

This is to allow the building to be used to house an animal incinerator.

A year ago, a Blaenau Gwent planning officer refused the application because of a lack of information shown in the scheme to “demonstrate” that the development would not have a detrimental impact upon the “health, amenity or natural environment of the surrounding area as a result of unacceptable airborne emissions,.

Rejection

Welsh Government planning inspectors at PEDW (Planning and Environment Decision Wales) had agreed with this assessment and rejected Mr Lloyd’s appeal last June.

A children’s nursery is located 75 metres away and residential homes are within 225 metres of the site which are considered to be of “high sensitivity” to air quality.

To address this problem the new application is accompanied by an air quality assessment by specialists. Greenavon air quality consultants.

Greenavon explain that the main source of air pollution for the area comes from vehicles travelling on the nearby roads.

Greenavon said: “A dispersion modelling assessment was undertaken to predict the impact of the proposal on local air quality.

“Several conservative inputs were incorporated into the model.

“For example, it was assumed that emissions from the cremator would equate to their maximum emission rates as opposed to normal.”

Operating “around the clock”

For comparison purposes they modelled that the incinerator would operate around the clock, all year round so that is could be put against short term environment assessment levels.

The chimney stack height will also be increased by one metre and there is also a “secondary burner” included which Greenavon explain minimises the “concentrations” of smoke and particulates released into the atmosphere.

Greenavon said: “The incorporation of these measures ensures that there is sufficient evidence to demonstrate that the proposed development has been designed wherever possible to prevent adverse effects to amenity, health and the environment.”

“Air quality should not present any significant obstacles to the planning process.”

A decision on the application is expected soon.

