Plans for Severn Estuary tidal energy generation continue

Proposals to generate energy from the Severn Estuary will continue to be developed despite the body behind the latest plan losing its UK Government funding.

A document calling for a tidal lagoon was published in March by the Severn Estuary Commission in a report that called for the UK and Welsh governments to support the project which would be smaller than a barrage spanning the Severn which it rejected.

The Cardiff Capital Region, that represents the 10 local authorities in South East Wales, and the West of England Combined Authority will now work together on the proposal.

Pan regional partnerships

The commission had been hosted by the Western Gateway Partnership, that brought together 28 councils from Pembrokeshire to Swindon and Salisbury with businesses, to work together on economic development but is formally disbanding in June.

The partnership was first formed as a collaboration between Cardiff, Newport and Bristol councils in 2016 before expanding and receiving UK Government support from 2019.

But the Labour government announced in its October budget it would withdraw core funding for what were known as pan regional partnerships and wanted the new system of elected mayors in England to take up their work instead.

Monmouthshire County Council leader Mary Ann Brocklesby said the council wasn’t directly involved in the partnership but represented through the Cardiff Captial Regio that she chairs.

She told councillors work with English councils on economic development, including the proposals put forward by the Severn Estuary Commission, will continue.

She said:: “While the decision can be seen as disappointing it has not impacted the commitment of local authorities or other bodies on both sides of the border to continue to work together on projects that jointly benefit all our communities and businesses.

“Notably the recommendation of the Severn Estuary Commission, hosted by the Western Gateway Partnership, to harness the tidal power of the Severn will be taken forward jointly by the Cardiff Capital Region and the West of England Combined Authority.”

Growth

She said a memorandum of understanding for a formal partnership between the West of England Combined Authority and the Cardiff Captial Region is being drafted and they share interests of improving transport links and exploring opportunities of “green, sustainable growth.”

Labour’s Cllr Brocklesby said she has already written to Helen Godwin, who was elected as Labour’s West of England mayor earlier this month, and is due to meet with her and also has a meeting planned with the UK Government’s Welsh Secretary, Jo Stevens, as well as with the Welsh Government and meets with Monmouth Labour MP Catherine Fookes.

She said the council works with both governments so Monmouthshire can benefit from their “growth agendas” while she has also given evidence to a Westminster select committee.

Conservative councillor for Llanfoist and Govilon Tomos Davies, who had asked for a statement on the UK Government’s decision to withdraw the partnership’s funding, asked if Cllr Brocklesby would “use her position to hold her Labour UK Government colleagues to account and ensure its devolution and growth agenda benefits the whole of the UK and doesn’t abruptly stop at the Severn Bridge.”

He also wanted to know how Cllr Brocklesby would advocate for “further and deeper cross-border economic partnerships.”

