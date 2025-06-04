Plans for solar panel array near River Severn

Elgan Hearn – Local democracy reporter

Plans for a solar panel array to be bult in a field near the River Severn have been given the go ahead by county planners.

The application by Ian Sneade of Trwst Llywelyn Farm at Garthmyl near Montgomery was lodged with Powys County Council in September last year.

The proposal for a “photovoltaic panel array” also includes building a substation at the site.

Planning agent Frederick Carter explained the proposal in a design and access statement.

Mr Carter said: “Following cuts in farming subsidies and economic pressures within the sector there is a need to diversify to provide other forms of revenue to support the farm that covers 170 hectares of organic farmland.

“A recent Welsh government classification assessed the field in question as a mixture of grade two and grade three A.”

‘Diversification’

This means that under advice issued by the UK Government in January 2024 a solar panel development would be “acceptable” on this type of field.

Mr Carter continued: “The proposal looks to use solar panels as a means of diversification to produce one MW (Mega Watt) of electricity to feed the national grid.

“Raised mounting frames will be used to support the panels retaining the soil below for wild flower biodiversity and grazing land for sheep to feed.

“This can have the added benefit of providing shade during the hot summer months and shelter from the rain.”

Mr Carter added that the “benefits” of the development will go towards the national drive in Wales of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The scheme would also contribute to the “national goal” in Wales of generating 70 per cent of electric from renewable energy by 2030.

‘Unacceptable’

Senior planning officer Kate Bufton said: “The nearest neighbouring property is located approximately 245 metres distant.

“Taking into account the height of the panels, the distance to neighbouring properties, the existing hedgerows and topography, it is not considered that the proposed development would have an unacceptable adverse impact on amenities enjoyed by occupants of nearby properties including the community of Garthmyl in terms of overlooking, overshadowing, general outlook or any other planning matter.

“In addition, the council’s environmental protection department have not objected, stating that given that the nearest property is approximately 300 metres from the substation that noise related issues are not expected.”

Due to this Mrs Bufton went on to approve the application but placed a number of conditions on the permission.

One of the conditions is that when electricity generation stops, the site will be restored to its present state “within nine months.”

A sustainable drainage application will also need to be approved before any work starts.

