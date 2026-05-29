Plans for solar scheme on former landfill site

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

A former landfill site could be given a new lease of life under early proposals for a major solar energy development.

The plans would see a 6MW solar scheme built at the former Giants Grave landfill site in Briton Ferry if eventually approved.

The works could include the installation of photovoltaic (PV) arrays, inverter/transformer stations, substation, cabling, and associated infrastructure.

The area is close to the Parc Newydd playing fields and the urban settlement of Briton Ferry to the south, with the nearest residential properties along Bryn Teg.

A pre-planning request was submitted to the authority in April of 2026 to see if an Environmental Impact Assessment would be needed to accompany a full planning application.

The request said: “The proposed development comprises the construction of a solar development with a maximum output of 6MW with associated works and infrastructure at the former Giants Grave Landfill site.

“The solar panels are to be installed on the capped landfill site and positioned in rows on a north east- south west axis, with the panels facing south for optimal sunlight capture.

“The proposed solar panels would be ground mounted on concrete blocks and therefore, no penetration through the capping layer of the landfill would be required.

“In addition, to ensure that the development does not impact on existing gas infrastructure, the proposed solar panels have been positioned to have a buffer of 5m from any of the wells or pipes associated with the gas collection system.”

Grassland

The site which is also owned by Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council is roughly 13 hectares in size and is made up of grassland that covers the landfill cap.

Following the capping of the site in 1999 and 2003, the area is said to have been left unoccupied and accessed only for monitoring and maintenance purposes.

A decision made by the council’s planning department in May means that an Environmental Statement would now be needed as part of a future planning application for the land.