Plans for south Wales skate park revealed by designers

Lewis Smith – Local democracy reporter

Plans to develop a new skate park in a south Wales county borough have been revealed by designers at Maverick Skateparks.

The plans were published by the specialist skatepark company in July of 2025, for the site that will be created at Brackla Ridge Playing Area near Bridgend later this year.

The local council will now work with the UK based company who specialise in the design and installation of spray concrete skateparks over the coming months.

Artists impressions show how the finished park, based around two miles from Bridgend town centre, could eventually look once completed with features that include a series of ramps and rails along with a new seating area.

The site is understood to be replacing an existing skatepark facility that opened in 2000 and closed in 2023.

‘Delighted’

Speaking at a recent full council meeting the leader of Bridgend Council, Cllr John Spanswick of Brackla West Central said the work at the site could now begin by the Autumn.

He said: “I’m delighted to see that final plans have been revealed for the replacement skate park facility at Brackla and they will be a high quality development which will reflect feedback from residents and users.

“This has been developed in partnership with Maverick Skateparks and construction is scheduled to begin in the Autumn.

“The artists impressions for the site are hugely impressive and reflect our ambition and commitment towards providing young people with modern leisure facilities.”

Refurbishment

Cllr Spanswick also gave updates on the local authority’s on-going refurbishments to children’s play area’s across the borough which he said was now almost half covered.

This scheme will eventually see a total of 98 play areas across Bridgend county refurbished and updated with modern play equipment once completed.

The update also followed the announcement that funding worth over £400,000 had been secured by Bridgend Council to restore an artificial sports pitch at Bryntirion Comprehensive that was described as being at the end of its life.

