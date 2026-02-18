Plans for three new units at an industrial estate refused over concerns of “noise and disturbance”

Twm Owen, Local democracy reporter

Plans for three new units at an industrial estate have been refused as they would have caused “noise and disturbance” to residential neighbours.

Trees along the site boundary also appeared to have been recently felled which planning officers said contributed to concerns noise from the units would pose a nuisance.

Applicant David Thomas, of Hasco Construction, was also unable to provide planners with details of what the units at the Llantarnam Industrial Estate, Cwmbran would be used for, beyond business use, which meant there was insufficient information to consider potential impact on the potable, or drinking, water supply after Welsh Water raised concerns.

A lack of clarity over how the units, on land off William Brown Close and understood to be used as a car park for Raglan House, would be used also contributed to a finding they would harm residential amenity.

Torfaen Borough Council planning officer Simon Pritchard said in his report, which refused the application: “The proposal would significantly harm the living conditions of the occupiers of nearby dwellings as a result of adverse noise and disturbance.

“These noises would be exacerbated during periods when the garden areas would be in use and/or windows and doors are opened.”

His report also said it was “unfortunate” a number of trees appeared to have been cleared from the site’s eastern boundary, which would leave residential neighbours “looking directly at an overdeveloped and cramped layout consisting of an industrial shed with little/no architectural interest.”

The council’s ecologist also said a proposal to plant 40 fir trees, in place of those lost, didn’t meet policy as they aren’t native and therefore aren’t a suitable replacement.

The application was rejected due to the “harmful impact on the character and appearance of the area” as a result of the layout, building design, siting and loss of mature trees and landscaping and the impact on residential neighbours.

It was also found there wouldn’t be suitable parking or space for vehicles, including lorries, to turn and manoeuvre and there was a lack of information on the impact on biodiversity and potable water.