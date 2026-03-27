Plans for tourist cabins and canal side cafe given the green light in Welsh village

Elgan Hearn, Local democracy reporter

A canal-side tourism development near Abergavenny which will create 11 full and part time jobs has been given the go-ahead by Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority’s Planning committee.

At a committee meeting on Tuesday, March 24, members received a report on a development of a mixed used tourist complex by Keith and Rhiannon Byrne for land at the back of Hope House, Church Lane in the village of Govilon.

The scheme is made up of six tourist cabins with a mix of one, two or three bedrooms, a “boathouse” café, kayak store as well as provision for car and bicycle parking.

The scheme also includes the conversion of an existing outbuilding into a workshop.

The development is classed as a “highly vulnerable development” as it is in a flood zone with the Monmouthshire and Brecon canal flowing around it.

New maps for the area show that the flooding risk for the site has decreased over time.

Planning officer Lisa Williams recommended that members approve the scheme which would then be referred to Welsh Government ministers who have 21-day period to mull over the proposal and decide where or not to call in the scheme and take over the decision-making process.

Welsh Government appointed member Professor John Hunt raised concerns that the site would be used as a launch and landing site for canoeists which would cause traffic issues.

Ms Williams said: “People are not going to be able to rock up to the site with their own canoes and kayaks park up walk through and hop on to the canal.

“My understanding is that they will run their own kayaks stored there, and people can hire those.”

Welsh Government appointed member Dr Liz Bickerton “noted’ that the project would provide and economic boost by creating jobs.

“Do you have any detailed breakdown how many will be seasonal of full time,” asked Dr Bickerton.

Ms Williams answered there would be 11 members of staff which would be made up of three full time, five part time and three “casual or seasonal” workers.

Cllr Handel Davies (Carmarthenshire) said; “This is a positive proposal.”

Cllr Edwin Roderick (Powys) said: “I don’t see flooding as an issue here, I’m quite happy to follow the officer’s recommendation.”

Cllr Peter Baldwin (Blaenau Gwent) added: “If this is managed properly it will be positive for the canal and the area.”

Dr Bickerton said that this proposal was something the committee “should support” and proposed putting the application to a vote.

The committee then went on to a vote and unanimously supported the proposal.