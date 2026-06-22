Plans for UK-EU summit being ‘reassessed’ after Starmer announces resignation

A UK-EU summit which could be Andy Burnham’s debut as prime minister on the world stage is in doubt after Sir Keir Starmer announced his resignation.

The summit is due to take place on July 22 in Brussels, which could be just days after Mr Burnham enters No 10 if there is no contest to replace Sir Keir as Labour leader.

But with the turmoil in Westminster, the European Commission indicated it was “reassessing” whether the meeting would still go ahead.

Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho said “our relations with the UK are and will remain strong”.

She said: “On the question of the EU-UK summit, against the announcement this morning of the resignation by Prime Minister Starmer, we are reassessing with (European Council) president (Antonio) Costa and the UK the opportunity of still holding the summit as had been announced last week and we will take if from here.”

Sir Keir on Monday set out a timetable for his exit from Downing Street, that would see the next prime minister in place by the time Parliament returns from its summer recess on September 1.

But a new leader could be appointed much sooner if Mr Burnham is the only candidate nominated by July 16.

If Mr Burnham is the only candidate at that point he will become leader without a vote of the membership and is likely to become prime minister on either July 17 or 18, just days before the Brussels gathering.

The new Makerfield MP has indicated he is a supporter of closer ties with the EU, having previously said he wanted to see the UK back in the trade bloc within his lifetime.

But as he campaigned in the by-election in the Leave-voting constituency on the edge of Greater Manchester, he sought to play down these comments, and pledged not to “re-run” the arguments of Brexit.

He is already facing calls to lean into relations with Europe, with economic analysis commissioned by the campaign group Best For Britain suggesting that the UK would gain a £92 billion windfall if it took steps up to and including re-joining the EU.

However he plans to pursue his pro-EU inclination, Mr Burnham stands to inherit a warmer relationship between the continent and the UK than had existed under the Conservatives, because of Sir Keir’s “reset” with Europe.

In a sign of the friendship between those at the heart of Government and the EU, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen was among those to pay tribute to Sir Keir after he announced his resignation.

Writing on social media, she said: “It can take many leaders years to grow into the statesman you became in just two years.

“European and Ukrainian security is stronger because of you.

“Thank you, dear Keir.”