Plans for up to 110 homes approved despite objections

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

Plans for up to 110 homes next to an existing housing estate have been approved by councillors despite objections.

Councillors were urged to reject the application with a local councillor warning of potential flooding risk with a path running towards the site named Watery Lane.

Rob Barrell, of Monmouth Town Council, told Monmouthshire County Council’s planning committee: “Watery Lane is adjacent to the road. The clue is in the title, it’s called that for a reason.”

He said the town council had recommended the application be refused when it was considered by the county planning committee on Tuesday, September 9 due to concerns over access as well as flooding and said: “I urge you not to grant the application yet until concerns are properly investigated and solutions found.”

Flooding concerns

Darren Powell, agent for applicant Vistry Group, said the flooding concerns had been addressed by the report prepared by the county council’s planning officers, with Natural Resources Wales satisfied over drainage.

He also said fears related to how construction traffic will access the site will be addressed by a Construction Traffic Management Plan that will form a planning condition.

Mr Powell said the town council’s suggestions of finding an alternative route for construction traffic is constrained as the developers can only use “land that is available to them.”

He also said the new estate would “elevate” the overall development with it being the final phase of the Wonastow Road site that was allocated for 450 homes in the county council’s development plan agreed in 2013.

Phosphates

County council planning officer Andrew Jones acknowledged the final phase had been delayed due to the block on new development in north Monmouthshire until Welsh Water put in place a solution for phosphates entering the rivers Usk and Wye.

He stressed the management plan will be subject to consultation with the town council and residents and will be used and said it isn’t unusual for construction to continue when housing is occupied on phased developments.

Independent Socialist councillor Tony Easson said there were “positives” to the development including money the developers will have to provide towards education costs in Monmouth a play area, maintaining a nature site, walking and cycling routes and a bus service.

The Dewstow member said: “There’s nearly a million quid there in valuable contributions.”

Mr Jones confirmed the outline planning permission the committee was being recommended to approve would only be issued once the legal agreement have agreed and signed.

A further legal agreement between the council’s highways department and developers will cover constructing access to existing roads Kingfisher Way and Belle Etoile Drive which will become access roads to the estate.

Mr Jones stressed a route from Water Lane through the estate would only be for walking and cycling and emergency access only, which would be controlled.

Conservative councillor for Devauden Rachel Buckler said she was concerned two routes wouldn’t be sufficient for the volume of traffic for an estate of up to 110 homes but planning officer Jo Draper said when the plans were first proposed, in 2013, there was just one access road intended.

The final layout and appearance of the two storey homes will be subject to a “reserved matters” planning application but Mr Jones said the intention is Belle Etoile Drive will take 65 per cent of the estate traffic and Kingfisher Way the remaining 35 per cent.

A legal agreement will also require 35 per cent of the homes are affordable, which if all 110 allowed are built would be 39 properties.

The council had received 155 objections to the application.