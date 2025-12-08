Plans for Wales first new national park in 60 years rejected

Elgan Hearn, Local democracy reporter

Councillors from across the political divide unanimously rejected a proposal to set up a new national park in north east Wales, which includes a small portion of Powys.

At a Powys County Council meeting on Thursday, December 4, a detailed objection that will be submitted on their behalf by Council Leader Cllr Jake Berriman (Liberal Democrat – Llandrindod North) was put before councillors for a vote.

The consultation on the proposed Glyndŵr National Park, which is being run by Natural Resources Wales (NRW), will finish on Monday, December 8.

In September, modified proposals were published which show that much of the potential park area in Powys has been taken out.

Originally, the plan was for Llanfyllin to be the southern gateway for the park.

But Llanfyllin, along with Meifod, Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant, and the surrounding area, have been taken out of the proposal.

The new proposal would see the park’s southern boundary on the A458 road at Llangadfan. Lake Vyrnwy would be within the national park as would Llansilin and Llangedwyn to the east of Llanrhaeadr-ym Mochnant.

Cllr Berriman (Llandrindod North) said: “We have discussed this previously. The views of most members here was to object and a previous objection went in at the earlier stage of consultation.”

He added that county planners had come up with a “very comprehensive” response.

Cllr Berriman believed that a Powys objection would “trigger” the need for an enquiry to be held if the Welsh Government intended on persevering with the proposal.

The reasons given for the objection are poor accessibility and disproportionate socio-economic impact.

The potential loss of planning income from the area has been highlighted as a concern. Documents show that last year Powys council made £28,270 from 72 planning applications that came from the area.

Conservative group leader Cllr Aled Davies represents the ward of Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant and Llansilin which would partially be within the new national park.

Cllr Davies said: “I want to reinforce the local view.

“There have been a number of meetings over the last two years while this process has taken place, and nobody wanted the national park.

“During the Covid-19 period we had a huge problem in Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant with day trippers and single-track roads being clogged up for miles.

“We simply don’t have the infrastructure to deal with significant numbers coming into the area.”

He explained that it was feared that a national park would have a negative impact on the Welsh language, housing availability and stifle economic development and jobs creation.

Cllr Bryn Davies (Plaid Cymru – Banwy, Llanfihgangel and Llanwddyn) said: “Local people don’t see it as being created for them but for other communities. In reality it’s a dead duck.”

He added that Denbighshire council had voted against the proposal and expected that Gwynedd and Flintshire councils would follow suite.

Cllr Davies believed the Welsh Government should: “Give up on the plan.”

The council then went to a vote and all 59 agreed to object to the park.

To have your say visit: https://ymgynghori.cyfoethnaturiol.cymru/north-east-gogledd-ddwyrain/proposed-national-park-statutory-consultation-2025/