Plans for Welsh medium seedling school take shape

Lewis Smith Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to develop a new Welsh-medium seedling school have taken a step closer after proposals were submitted to a Welsh council.

The plans for the new school in Porthcawl were handed in to Bridgend County Borough Council in September 2025 and would see a new facility located on land that currently forms part of the existing Porthcawl Primary School.

If given the go-ahead they say this would offer 30 full-time-equivalent nursery places and 30 reception places.

It would also provide childcare provision for 16 full-time places together with six places for children from birth to two, offering full care from potentially birth to four years.

The plans have been brought forward for submission despite a mixed response from a previous public consultation which took place in 2023.

Split facilities

They application said: “Upon completion the site will have split facilities with the nursery occupying approximately 180sqm and the seedling school 533sqm.

“The remainder of the site will comprise of external play areas split between the facilities, landscaping, and improved means of access.”

The proposal also includes two new all-weather multi use games areas for the site which would be used by the primary school to compensate for land utilised in the development.

Funding will be provided by the Welsh Government in the form of a grant.

Report

A council report published in 2023 said: “The proposed seedling school is a ‘starter class’ with 30 full-time equivalent nursery places and 30 reception places.

“It is planned that the seedling school will be operated and governed by Ysgol y Ferch o’r Sgȇr and pupils would transition to that school at Year One to conclude their primary education.”

It added: “Porthcawl was also previously identified as a key location that would benefit from Welsh-medium childcare provision.

“It was considered that such facilities would help support transition from childcare into Welsh-medium primary school education.”

The plans will now be considered by Bridgend County Borough Council’s planning department in the coming months.