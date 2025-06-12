Plans handed in for new M4 service station

Lewis Smith Local Democracy Reporter

Proposals to build a new motorway service station on the M4 have been submitted to a county borough council.

The plans from the Draycott Group are for a development on land off the M4, close to the Pyle interchange at Bridgend’s junction 37, with a potential new access road also built off the northern carriageway of the A4229.

If approved by council bosses, it could eventually see the development of a petrol station, electric vehicle charging points, and three drive-through restaurants.

These could include a McDonald’s, Starbucks and Greggs, along with associated seating areas and toilet facilities.

The plans also say these would occupy separate, individually designed buildings with dedicated parking facilities on the site.