Plans lodged to transform landmark building into 244 co-living homes

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a major conversion of a landmark Cardiff city centre building, which could deliver more than 200 accommodation units, are under consideration by the council.

Previously, the developer, Urban Centric Development Management Ltd, had filed plans to convert Principality House in Cardiff city centre into “co-living residential accommodation” and build a “partial extension” to the site, which would deliver 244 residential units..

The plans for the 11-storey building, filed last year, are approaching the end of its consultation period in mid-May 2026.

The application reads: “The scheme is being designed as a Co-Living complex which is a relatively new concept which seeks to address the changes in our living habits and lifestyles. Co-living centres around flexibility with unit sizes typically smaller than a traditional apartment but supplemented by a number of shared amenity spaces such as a gym, cinema, games room and dining spaces.”

It continues: “This style of living works well in city centre locations where flexibility for residents may be required.”

According to the application, co-living is suitable for “a range of residents” including young professionals who “value social interactions but require low overheads”, mature students and corporate workers.

The developer wrote that the building is “comprised of a number of architectural features, giving it a distinctive appearance, often compared to a cruise liner.”

Although, the application said that the existing building “presents a lot of visual clutter which makes the building look confused and inconsistent” and that the applicant intends to remove “a lot of” it but there is no need for a “huge” change to the facade.

Planning documents out “many” sustainability benefits of the plans, including reduced embodied carbon, resource efficiency, improved systems, reduced construction impacts and retained tenants.

Despite the primary conversion from an office building to residential, existing retail units are proposed to be retained as well as the provision for ground floor commercial units.