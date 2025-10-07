Plans progress for floating hydrogen facility off Welsh coast

Plans for a pioneering project to produce green hydrogen in the Celtic Sea have advanced.

The Milford Haven: Hydrogen Kingdom (MH:HK) initiative will use a combination of offshore wind power and electrolysis – the process of using electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen – to generate renewable hydrogen at scale.

The project is being delivered by a consortium of energy and infrastructure organisations, including Celtic Sea Power, Dolphyn Hydrogen, the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, and Wales & West Utilities.

Together, they have now completed key technical designs and advanced the consenting process, bringing the demonstrator phase significantly closer to construction.

Pembrokeshire Demonstration Zone

The floating hydrogen production site will be based at the Pembrokeshire Demonstration Zone (PDZ) – a 90 km² offshore test area off the south coast of Wales leased from the Crown Estate and managed by Celtic Sea Power as part of the Pembroke Dock Marine programme.

The project will begin with a 10–15 MW demonstrator, with plans to scale up to over 135 MW in later phases.

Once operational, the full facility could produce more than 10,000 tonnes of green hydrogen each year, enough to fuel south Wales’s key industrial hubs and transport corridors.

Brad Davies, Survey and Consents Manager at Celtic Sea Power, said: “Milford Haven: Hydrogen Kingdom helps further lay the foundations for a large-scale, low-carbon hydrogen economy in Wales. A key part of this project was establishing a consenting pathway through collaboration with regulators and stakeholders. This strengthens the case for long-term clean energy investment in South Wales.”

Hydrogen strategy

The project supports the UK Government’s national hydrogen strategy, aligns with regional initiatives such as Project Union, HyLine Cymru, and the Milford Haven Future Energy Cluster, and fits within the ambitions of the Celtic Freeport.

By advancing Dolphyn Hydrogen technology and exploring co-location with wave energy systems, MH:HK aims to create a model for sustainable offshore energy production and hydrogen distribution.

The initiative is backed by Innovate UK under its Launchpad: Net Zero Industry South West Wales programme and co-funded through the Swansea Bay City Deal’s Pembroke Dock Marine programme.

For more information, visit www.milfordhavenhydrogenkingdom.com.