Plans progress for major school upgrade and new Welsh language centre

Nation.Cymru staff

A school is set to undergo a major refurbishment and extension as part of plans that also include a new Welsh language immersion centre.

The project will modernise the existing school building and deliver a new two-storey classroom block, providing 10 classrooms, a staff room, intervention spaces and improved facilities.

Ysgol Gymraeg Aberystwyth is currently the only Welsh-medium primary school in Aberystwyth, and the proposed developments form an important part of the Council’s Welsh in Education Strategic Plan.

The new Language Immersion Centre will play a central role in supporting Welsh-medium education across the area providing additional opportunities for local families to access Welsh-medium education, helping pupils develop their Welsh language skills and supporting the transition of all other schools in Aberystwyth towards Welsh-medium provision in Foundation Learning by September 2027.

Anna Brychan MS, Minister for Education and Welsh Language said: It’s fantastic that the project at Ysgol Gymraeg Aberystwyth, funded through the Welsh-medium Capital Grant, has started.

“I look forward to seeing this investment result in more Welsh-medium places and support for learners who are new to the language by giving them the best opportunity to become independent and confident Welsh speakers. This will contribute towards our goal of at least one million Welsh speakers by 2050”.

Councillor Wyn Thomas, Cabinet Member for Schools and Lifelong Learning, added: “This project is central to our ambition to expand Welsh‑medium education and ensure more pupils can access high‑quality Welsh medium education locally. The new facilities and Language Immersion Centre will support learners at every stage of their journey and help us build a stronger, more sustainable future for the Welsh language in our communities.”

Steve Davies, Wynne Construction Director, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the Ysgol Gymraeg Aberystwyth extensions and refurbishment project and to be working once again with Ceredigion County Council. Having successfully delivered Ysgol Dyffryn Aeron, we understand the importance Ceredigion places on creating high-quality, sustainable learning environments that support pupils, staff, and the wider community.

“This latest appointment is a fantastic opportunity to build on that successful relationship and bring our experience of delivering education projects in live school environments to Ysgol Gymraeg Aberystwyth. We look forward to working collaboratively with the Council, the school and the project team to deliver a scheme that provides lasting benefits for Welsh-medium education in Aberystwyth.”

The improvements are also expected to deliver a range of wider benefits, including enhanced teaching facilities, reduced energy consumption and carbon emissions, and improved opportunities for targeted support for pupils.

The project is fully funded through the Welsh Government’s Welsh-medium Capital Grant Scheme.