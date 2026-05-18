Plans progress to close two Welsh-medium primary schools as council reviews consultation findings

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for the closure of two Welsh-medium primary schools where pupil numbers have dwindled are moving closer.

Cyngor Gwynedd is due to consider a report into the outcomes of two statutory public consultations over plans to shut Ysgol Nebo and Ysgol Baladeulyn.

The council’s cabinet will discuss the details at its next meeting on Tuesday, May 19.

If proposals are taken forward, Ysgol Nebo in Nebo would close on December 31, 2026, with pupils moving to Ysgol Llanllyfni from January 2027.

Ysgol Baladeulyn in Nantlle would close on December 31, 2026, with learners moving to Ysgol Talysarn from January 1, 2027.

At the meeting, the cabinet will be asked to consider the contents of reports into the outcomes of the statutory consultations.

It must also decide over approval of publication of statutory notices of the closures, and to hold a 28-day formal objection period.

Vulnerable decision

A report said the need for the decisions stemmed from both schools’ “vulnerable position” due to low learner numbers, a high percentage of surplus places and increased costs per pupil.

Ysgol Baladeulyn is a Category 3 Welsh-medium primary school in the village of Nantlle and provides education for children aged three to 11.

In the January 2026 pupil level annual school census there were only six reception to year six learners on the school’s register.

It has room for 55 pupils, but there were 49 surplus places in the school, equivalent to 89% of its capacity.

The school also had room for seven learners in its nursery class, but there were only two children registered meaning five surplus places.

At Ysgol Nebo, there were 11 reception to year 6 learners registered, with a capacity for 51. There were 40 surplus places, equivalent to 78% of the school’s capacity.

It also had room for seven children in its nursery class, but there was only one registered, leaving six surplus places.

Since then, a report said, numbers had “decreased further” and for both schools “projections show that the numbers will remain low over the next few years”.

Local views

Locals were invited to share their views either through an online response form, by email or letter, and in community drop-in sessions.

Among issues raised were the “educational value ” of small rural schools, the benefit of small classes and individual attention.

Calls were made to keep the schools open, whilst alternative options mooted had included federalisation with Additional Learning Needs provision.

Others had cited the closure’s effect on local communities and the impact on Welsh speaking communities.

Llanllyfni Cllr Peter Thomas had stated previously that closing Ysgol Baladeulyn would be a ” heavy blow” for the village of Nantlle.

Citing the closure of 25 schools in Gwynedd since 2009, he had said it was “damaging to our communities” and that it “has an impact on the children, parents, the community and the Welsh language”.

Impact on community

Clynnog Cllr Dafydd Davies felt losing Ysgol Nebo would have “a significant negative impact on the community”.

He said the school was “an asset to the Welsh language and local culture, losing it will mean a permanent loss to the village”.

After considering the language comments the council had felt it was “not likely” to have a negative impact on the Welsh-medium educational provision or on learners’ linguistic opportunities, arguing that pupils would continue to be taught in Welsh-medium schools, and in larger classes, which would “strengthen opportunities”.

Having considered the evidence, statutory consultation comments, further evaluation of the proposals, alternative options, along with the council’s strategic direction, the council was “of the view” that the closure proposals were the “most appropriate response to the challenges” faced by the two schools, and that it continued to recommend it as “the most suitable way of addressing the current challenges”.