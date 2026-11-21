Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans have been approved to transform an old ambulance depot at a Cardiff festival field to make room for new park service.

The building at Blackweir Fields has been largely vacant since the Welsh Ambulance Service left the site in 2022.

Now, on November 19, the council has agreed to develop a full business case for relocating its park service from its current Wedal Road depot into Bute Park following a total refurbishment.

During the meeting, Cllr Rodney Berman called for a traffic management impact assessment.

He said: “I think there is uncertainty about whether the existing bridge into where the ambulance depot is can accommodate some of the larger vehicles [used by the park service], I think it depends on the condition of the bridge.”

He expressed concerns that these vehicles could be diverted and the wider impact of traffic in the park.

Council leader Chris Weaver called this a “really good point”.

Cllr John Lancaster questioned why the proposal was being brought to the council now when the building has been empty since 2022.

Cllr Leonora Thomson joked that “I don’t actually know the answer to that, other than I’m sure there’s been a lot of other things to do.”

A council officer also replied that plans have been in discussion over the years regarding the proposal and only now has it reached a point to require council approval.

Around two-thirds of the council’s vehicles are stored at the Wedal Road depot but significant maintenance issues plague the site and would require major investment to remain in use in the long term.

The council will now investigate whether selling the current site could fund the total redevelopment of the former ambulance depot, which would bring the building back into full-time use and provide improved facilities for park workers.

The proposal’s design would use natural materials to fit the parkland setting.

Changing room and storage facilities used during the summer months by local sports teams would be retained under the scheme