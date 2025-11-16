Plans refused for major housing scheme in north Wales

Richard Evans – Local democracy reporter

Plans for over 200 homes as part of a new housing estate in north Wales have been refused by a planning committee following concerns about the strain on local schools and roads.

The scheme for 277 dwellings on fields off St George Road in Abergele, submitted by Mr A Clarke, would have replaced farm buildings across 12 hectares with a mix of detached, semi-detached, and terraced houses, including 131 socially rented homes.

Children’s play areas and some road improvements were also included in the proposals, which were discussed at a planning committee meeting at Conwy’s Coed Pella HQ yesterday (Wednesday 12 November).

But Abergele Town Council and residents voiced strong objections.

Concerns centred on narrow pavements, overstretched local schools, GP surgeries, and traffic congestion.

Speaking at the planning meeting, resident Neville Eden warned: “St George Road is already hazardous and too narrow to handle more traffic. The same is true for Maes y Dre, often used as a shortcut.

“The pavements are narrow, poorly maintained, and often force pedestrians into the road.”

Senedd Member Darren Millar had also objected ahead of the meeting, noting that local schools and the medical centre were already struggling.

But Abergele councillor Alan Hunter moved that councillors reject the plans, arguing that local schools could not accommodate the influx of pupils and that “pinch points” along St George Road could cause traffic problems.

Cllr Hunter claimed that the assessment of St George Road was outdated and a link road was needed to ease the strain.

Hywel Jones of Nexus Planning defended the proposals, arguing the plans would provide 57% over the necessary number of affordable homes as dictated by planning policy.

He said the development would make a “significant contribution” to local housing needs.

But Abergele councillor Andrew Wood seconded Cllr Hunter.

“The committee should know that Abergele has taken the lion’s share of development in Conwy within the last 10 or 15 years in our current local development plan,” he said.

“We’ve just taken over 600 new homes, and with this new addition, it will take us to nearly 900 homes. This would increase our population by about 25%.”

When the vote was called, eight councillors voted to reject the plans, against officers’ advice to approve, five voted in favour, and one abstained.

The application was consequently refused.

An earlier proposal by Cllr Chris Cater failed. Cllr Cater proposed the application was granted but only with a traffic regulation order in place, a lengthy procedure to assess the road that planning officers advised would be difficult to enforce as a condition.

Both Cllr Hunter and Cllr Wood said they would be willing to appear before the planning inspectorate if the decision were appealed.