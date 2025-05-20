Plans rejected for luxury holiday lodge and glamping pods in ancient woodlands

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

A bid to build a holiday park in ancient woodland, which generated 5,000 objections, has been thrown out by planners.

Luxury Lodge Group Ltd, through the agent Helen Ashby-Ridgway (Lichfields). had submitted revised plans to erect 25 holiday lodges and four glamping pods at Coed y Wern, Ty Gwyn at Glasinfryn, near Bangor.

Plans for a development at the site were first submitted in 2018 and this application had been deferred for a site visit on April 28.

The plans noted that ‘Zone 5’ of an earlier proposal had been removed “to avoid a more ecologically sensitively area” and the number pods had been reduced from 11 to four.

But that failed to sway Cyngor Gwynedd’s planning committee who voted to reject the scheme, against officer’s recommendations to approve.

Over-development

Local member Cllr Beca Roberts told the meeting it went “beyond what was considered a “small” development.

She urged rejection based on “over-development, the “busy, dangerous road,” insufficient public transport, community and landscape impact, traffic and noise, and “not being a suitable location,” noting there were already approximately 100 luxury cabins at Ogwen Bank at nearby Bethesda.

It offered “no guarantees” over jobs and profits “would go straight to the Luxury Lodge group’s HQ in Manchester,” and create “no net benefits” locally, she said.

Cllr Berwyn Parry Jones proposed rejecting. He felt the site was “too large, and brought no positive elements” but would bring visual impact and residential disturbance.

Cllr Gareth Jones added “these are going to be large cabins, 25 of them, three bedroomed spaces for at least two families, with two or three cars to each one.” He felt it was “over development and over provision”.

“Pentir Community Council had concerns over the size and impact on local residents. The estate is very close and will affect their amenities,” he said.

“There will be loss of trees, woodland. I’m not sure how ancient they are, but they are very beautiful trees, it’s a real shame to fell so many for cabins.

“Over 5000 have objected by email, I have not seen that kind of thing since being a councillor.”

Cllr Elin Hywel added “we need to protect our communities, noting ” so many have objected”.

‘A need’

But Cllr Anne Lloyd Jones was in favour, saying the site was “concealed, and she felt there was “a need.”

“People like to come out and stay in woodlands and forest places. I couldn’t see a problem with the road, I think it will bring benefits to the area.”

Following a public consultation, previous objections had highlighted impact on trees, loss of ancient woodland, biodiversity, flooding, traffic, road safety, excess of holiday units, impact residents, over-development, over-tourism, and effect on local communities and Welsh language.

In 2018, Pentir Community Council was concerned at the development’s size and impact on the Bro Infryn estate and over traffic and road safety.

In 2023, Llandygai Community Council had recommended refusal based on “more than sufficient” holiday accommodation in the area,

