Plans revealed for future of ‘eyesore’ Civic Hall

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A Civic Hall described as an “eyesore” is set to be converted into a food hall, ‘aparthotel’, and community performance space.

Nautical Point Limited has applied for permission to redevelop the former library building, and Conwy’s planning committee will debate the plans at next week’s Bodlondeb meeting on Wednesday (31 July).

The plans for the Castle Street building include demolition work and alterations and extensions, but planning officers are recommending that the application is approved.

A separate planning application has been submitted to notify heritage guardians CADW as the Civic Hall is a grade-two listed building within the World Heritage Site of Conwy’s walled town.

The building also includes the grade-one listed lower gate part of the town walls known as Porth Isaf.

Conwy councillor Sian Grady said the unused building has become an eyesore.

“Ideally, it would have been a community events space, but that was all decided long before I was in the council,” she said.

“We are where we are now, and this is a better design (than previous designs) that they’ve come up with now, so it’s got to be good. Parking is a worry, I know. But the building itself can’t stay empty any longer.”

She added: “It has been such an eyesore for such a long time. It needs dealing with now.”

The plans include the demolition of the existing concrete box structure at the back of the building, with first and second floor extensions to provide a 16-unit aparthotel.

If granted, the ground floor will be an open area food hall consisting of stalls, eating area, and toilets, with a lobby entrance from Castle Street.

The remainder of the building will be mixed use with a food hall and flexibility for community use and as a performance venue.

The plans include provision for a cycle store and services, together with a separate kiosk, an e-scooter charging point, and a refuse store area.

Lifts and stairs will provide access to the upper floors whilst a separate entrance will provide access from the Lower High Street.

The first floor will feature 10 aparthotel rooms, plant room, and shared staircase whilst the second floor will feature six aparthotel rooms, each with a private balcony, plant room, and shared staircase.

The proposed materials are off-white textured rendered walls with stone cornice above the existing masonry walls and a stone rain-screen wall to the lower section of the quayside elevation.

The building will have a Welsh slate roof with powder-coated aluminium windows and powder-coated galvanised balustrades.

