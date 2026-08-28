Plans revealed for huge new technology and adventure attraction in south Wales

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

A proposed new tourist attraction backed by one of the co-founders of the Eden Project could attract hundreds of thousands of visitors a year to south Wales, supporters say.

Xanadoo is seeking a home for a hands-on museum-style attraction combining a gallery showcasing new inventions and technological innovations with a problem-solving adventure area and market.

The project is being developed by Gaynor Coley, one of the co-founders of Cornwall’s Eden Project, and her business partner Susan Hill, who also worked at the attraction, which has recorded 25 million visitors since opening in 2001.

The pair have now presented their plans at a well-attended public meeting organised by volunteer regeneration group the Pontypool Task Force. Politicians and representatives from local authorities across South Wales attended, including the leaders of Torfaen and Caerphilly councils.

Xanadoo has previously identified the Grade II*-listed former British Nylon Spinners factory at Mamhilad Park, near Pontypool, as its preferred location, although the site’s owners have plans to develop the area for housing.

Pontypool Task Force chairman Dyl Delaney said: “There was a broad brush invitation to understand what this project is about and it wasn’t a political meeting.

“It was about getting the word out about this proposal that could be a panacea for a lot of the ills affecting Pontypool town, South East Wales and I would say the whole of Wales.”

Ms Coley has previously said the project would like to be based at the grade II star-listed former British Nylon Spinners Factory, at Mamhilad Park, on the edge of Pontypool but respected the position of site owners Johnsey Estates which intends developing the area for housing.

Previously approved plans for a new village at Mamhilad were quashed following legal action, with a planning application still to be decided, but Ms Coley has said she believes the former factory could house Xanadoo alongside a new housing development.

Mr Delaney said he believes Mamhilad would be the idea location for an attraction it’s estimated could bring in 600,000 visitors a year, as well as 700,000 in its first year.

“Mamhilad has a train station right there, there are two international airports in Cardiff and Bristol, and there is access straight off the M4, if you wanted to you could even arrive by boat on the canal from Brecon. It is all there.

“There are other sites in Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent but none as ideal as Mamhilad.”

Concept

He also said the Xanadoo concept, which will also include degree level educational courses, will keep people returning year after year.

“Eden is a really fantastic place to go to but once you’ve been you might not go back for another three, four or five years but Xanadoo is different as it will have new innovations. If you go this year you will go back the next year as it will have new innovations in technology from all over the world.”

Following the meeting, held at Torfaen’s council chamber in Pontypool Town Hall, Mr Delaney said the taskforce is receiving “encouraging feedback” and said: “Susan and Gaynor were extremely happy with the outcome.”

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