Plans revealed for new housing estate in mid Wales village

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a housing estate in a mid-Wales village have been lodged with Powys county planners.

Dennis Edwards homes limited want to develop 11 homes at land west of Elm Tree Park in Llanymynech, between Welshpool and Oswestry, which is on the border with Shropshire.

The scheme would see a mixture of two to four bedroom semi-detached and detached houses built at the site and one of them would be for “affordable housing.”

Planning agent Julian McAlster of Design and Planning Associated Limited (DPA) explained the proposal in a design and access statement.

Mr McAlster said: “The application site amounts to an area of 0.94 acres of tapering roughly rectangular shaped piece of land located in a sustainable position to the west of the village of Llanymynech.

“The site is a parcel of land which lies between the housing estate known as Parc Llwyfen, Elm Tree Park and Carreghofa Jubilee Recreation Ground.

The site will provide 10 new marketable houses and on house. required as affordable will be provided as a contribution fund as part of a S106 agreement.

“House types proposed are terraced, semi-detached and detached houses, all with garaging and or off-road parking provided for all dwellings.

“The new houses which would be in keeping with the type of housing of Parc Llwyfen, Elm Tree Park.”

Mr McAlster explains that as part of the Powys Local Development Plan, Llanymynech is described as a “large village”, and this is one of two sites there that are considered “suitable” for “residential development.

Mr McAlster continues: “The principal of housing development on the site is therefore firmly established by the LDP.

“The development will contribute to the supply of open market and affordable housing on a site within the development boundary of Llanymynech.”

A decision on the application is expected by May 1.